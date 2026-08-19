Africa: All of Africa Today - August 19, 2026

Zimbabwe Identifies 39 More Kariba Boat Tragedy Victims

Police in Zimbabwe have identified 39 more victims of the Kariba RIDA boat tragedy. This brings the total number of positively identified victims to 83. The latest group includes 21 children, including a one-month-old baby, and 18 adults. The overall death toll has risen to 92, according to the latest police update. Identification of the remaining victims continues in cooperation with families and authorities. Police have urged relatives of people still missing after the accident to contact their nearest police station or the command centre in Kariba. Meanwhile, the government has blamed Mbuya Nehanda ferry captain Sign Patsikadova for the Kariba disaster.

South Africa Takes SADC Chair Amid Push for Regional Trade

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South Africa has taken over the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) with a focus on boosting regional trade, industrialisation and infrastructure, amid concerns over weak economic growth and persistent trade barriers. SADC's latest assessment shows intra-regional trade reached 20% in 2025. Nine non-tariff barriers remain unresolved, and manufacturing's contribution to GDP fell to 10.9%, well below the bloc's 2030 target. President Cyril Ramaphosa also addressed tensions over undocumented migrants, expressing concern over discrimination against nationals from neighbouring countries. During its year-long chairmanship, South Africa plans to promote regional value chains, including processing of critical minerals and agricultural products, and strengthen the bloc's Regional Development Fund.

25 Killed in Nigeria Plateau Village Attack

At least 25 people, mostly women and children, were killed when armed men attacked the village of Bin-Per in Nigeria's Plateau State. The attackers reportedly went from house to house, killing residents with machetes, in an incident that follows a series of retaliatory attacks in the area. Local officials and community groups have accused authorities of failing to adequately protect residents as violence between mainly Christian farmers and Fulani herders continues over land and resources. Amnesty International estimated that at least 2,630 people had been killed in Plateau State between 2023 and May 2025.

Tigray Unveils First New School Curriculum in 16 Years Amid Funding Shortages

Tigray has launched a new general education curriculum after 16 years under the previous framework. It seeks to integrate indigenous knowledge and modern competency-based teaching, and to adapt to technological transformations, including artificial intelligence. However, the Tigray Education Bureau warned that funding shortages and limited textbooks could hamper implementation when the new academic year begins. The framework was developed by university scholars and education experts with $550,000 in UNICEF funding. But federal budget blockages mean only about $200,000 was said to be available. The new curriculum also introduces Ethics in primary schools, delays the introduction of Amharic to Grade 7, and expands secondary-level academic and vocational pathways. Tigray continues rebuilding an education system severely disrupted by war.

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Nigerian Influencer Arrested Over Alleged Cocaine Trafficking Network

A Nigerian social media influencer known as "KC Luxury" has been arrested over alleged links to an international cocaine trafficking network. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said that Afolabi Kazeem Micheal, 49, was detained at Lagos airport while attempting to fly to Paris. This comes days after authorities seized 184.5kg of cocaine worth nearly $28 million at a Lagos courier facility. Investigators allege Michael was a key figure in a network moving cocaine from South America through Nigeria to Europe and Asia. A logistics company employee was also arrested. Other suspected members of the network have reportedly been detained overseas. Neither suspect has commented on the allegations or been charged in court.