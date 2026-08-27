Africa: All of Africa Today - August 27, 2026

Guinea President Dismisses 173 Soldiers in Military Shake-Up

Guinea's President Mamadi Doumbouya has dismissed 173 military personnel for alleged desertion. This includes Colonel Michel Lamah, a member of the elite Special Forces unit who helped him seize power in the 2021 coup. The dismissals are seen as part of efforts to consolidate Doumbouya's control after he broke his pledge to restore civilian rule. He won December's presidential election with 87% of the vote. Since taking power, his government has faced criticism over restrictions on civil liberties, including bans on protests, media closures and the targeting of opposition figures. In the last five years, Doumbouya has concentrated its efforts on trying to transform Guinea, a country rich in mineral resources, from a source of raw materials to a center for industrial processing.

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Algeria Wildfires Kill 12 as Heatwave Intensifies

At least 12 people have been killed and 54 injured as wildfires swept across several provinces in northern Algeria amid a severe heatwave. Interior Minister Said Sayoud said five people died in Jijel, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou. Six of those injured are in intensive care. Authorities evacuated residents from homes in Bejaia and Jijel as firefighters battled 69 blazes across the country. Algeria has experienced increasingly severe wildfires in recent years, with climate change contributing to rising temperatures and worsening fire conditions. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said extreme heat had become common in North Africa, a region that has seen the most rapid warming of the six subregions of Africa – 0.43C per decade - between 1991 and 2025.

Official Arrested Over Lake Kariba Ferry Disaster

Kariba Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) District Coordinator Ignatius Chiome, 49, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide over the Lake Kariba ferry disaster that killed 97 people. Chiome appeared in court and was remanded in custody as investigations continue into Zimbabwe's deadliest recorded maritime accident. The RIDA-operated Mbuya Nehanda ferry capsized on August 11 while travelling from Kariba to Chalala. The ferry capsized after encountering rough conditions on the lake, triggering a massive search-and-rescue operation involving police, local boat operators and other emergency teams. Authorities later acknowledging that the vessel was severely overloaded beyond its authorised capacity of 90 passengers.

Zambia Court Closure Sparks Election Challenge Concerns

Zambian authorities closed and cordoned off courts on August 24, coinciding with the deadline for challenging President Hakainde Hichilema's re-election, Human Rights Watch said. Police described the move as an intelligence-led preventive measure. The judiciary cited security concerns without providing further details. Opposition leader Brian Mundubile had said he planned to challenge the election results over alleged irregularities. However, lawyers and civil society groups warned that the closures effectively blocked access to the courts. Human Rights Watch called for the courts to reopen, saying the move raised serious concerns about due process, judicial independence and the right to challenge election results.

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Zimbabwe President's Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Smear

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter-in-law, Kelsea Tafirenyika, has denied allegations of drug dealing, forgery and owning a US$20 million property empire. She accused the police of inflating figures and sensationalising the case to damage the First Family's reputation. During her bail hearing, her lawyers challenged police to prove that she owns the 22 Harare properties allegedly bought with proceeds from drug dealing. They said that investigators had not verified the ownership records. Tafirenyika also denied possessing drugs allegedly found at her home and claimed they were planted. Her lawyers accused police of bringing fresh allegations each time she secured bail. The State is opposing bail, citing fears she could flee or interfere with investigations.