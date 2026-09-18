Africa: All of Africa Today - September 18, 2026

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Nigeria Investigates Deaths of 37 Illegal Mining Suspects

Thirty-seven people arrested for suspected illegal mining in Niger State have died while in custody, prompting an investigation into the circumstances. The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps initially suggested a possible diphtheria outbreak. However, an intelligence report indicated that overcrowding and poor ventilation may have contributed to the deaths. Around 65 people were reportedly held in the cell. Authorities have ordered post-mortem examinations. Relatives have questioned the official account and called for an independent investigation. An NSCDC commander has been detained, and the state has declared three days of mourning.

British Woman Rescued After Malawi Kidnapping

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A British woman kidnapped in Malawi has been rescued in a police operation that left four suspected kidnappers dead, and a senior police officer injured. Nusrat Osman, 47, was freed near Blantyre after officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects, who were reportedly armed with an AK-47 and a pistol. Deputy Inspector General of Police Noel Kayira was wounded during the operation and remains in hospital in stable condition. Osman, who has lived in Malawi for several years, was also taken to hospital for treatment and assessment. Police have not disclosed a motive or identified the suspects, while investigations into the kidnapping continue.

Sudan Faces Growing Risk of Famine

Sudan is facing a growing risk of severe food insecurity and famine-like conditions in parts of Darfur and Kordofan, according to a new early-warning report by researcher Adeeb Yousif. The report points to poor rainfall, declining agricultural production, livestock losses, disrupted markets, displacement and rising food prices as factors worsening the crisis. Areas including North and South Darfur and Jebel Marra are among those facing serious food shortages, with communities reporting deaths linked to malnutrition. Yousif is calling for immediate action, including food and water assistance, support for farmers and herders, expanded nutrition services and safe humanitarian access before conditions deteriorate further. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described Sudan's humanitarian situation as "dire", saying the suffering of its people is intolerable and that foreign countries are helping to fuel the war.

Ethiopia Probes Wildlife Deaths Linked to Informal Gold Mining

Authorities in Ethiopia's Oromia Region are investigating reports of bird and wildlife deaths allegedly linked to chemicals used in informal gold mining near Borena National Park. Residents said that mining chemicals have contaminated water sources and habitats, affecting birds, bees and other wildlife, with particular concern for the endangered Stresemann's bushcrow. Three people have been detained in connection with the mining activities, according to park officials. Authorities are assessing the environmental damage and monitoring the area. The allegations come amid wider concerns over the environmental and social impact of mining in Oromia, including longstanding complaints about pollution around the former Lega Dembi gold mine.

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Ramaphosa Offers Condolences After Ninth Body Found in Ekurhuleni

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered condolences to families affected by the deaths of nine women whose bodies were discovered in Ekurhuleni. He said that the killings have caused fear and uncertainty in communities. His comments came after police found a ninth body in Dawn Park, following the discovery of eight other bodies over the past two months. Ramaphosa said police and other state agencies have been given resources to investigate the cases and pledged that authorities would use surveillance technology and other means to identify those responsible. He also appealed to the public to provide information that could help investigators and prevent further killings.