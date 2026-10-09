Africa: All of Africa Today - October 9, 2026

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Home Affairs Withdraws Asylum Directive After Soweto, Durban Unrest

The Department of Home Affairs has withdrawn a directive on the intake of asylum applications following violent anti-immigration protests in Soweto and Durban, where at least 24 vehicles were torched and foreign-owned businesses were looted. The directive was introduced after a July Constitutional Court ruling that allowed asylum seekers to apply for protection regardless of how they entered South Africa or whether they missed immigration deadlines. However, mounting pressure on refugee reception offices, concerns over staff safety and threats to public order prompted the department to reconsider its approach. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi welcomed the withdrawal, saying it creates an opportunity for further consultation without undermining the court judgment. The ruling remains in force, and asylum applications must still be assessed individually. Police are investigating cases of vandalism, assault and public violence as authorities remain on alert for further unrest.

Yemen Conflict Escalating, Endangering African Economies, Regional Stability

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Fears are mounting over Africa's economic stability, maritime trade and humanitarian situation due to the conflict involving Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Fears of further disruption to world trade have been raised by the alleged seizure of Yemen's Perim Island by the Houthis. The island lies near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping route linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. If the strait becomes impassable, shipping companies may be forced to divert vessels around the southern tip of Africa, increasing transport costs, insurance premiums and consumer prices. African economies are already grappling with fuel and fertiliser shortages linked to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has also triggered a humanitarian crisis, with at least 3,700 refugees reportedly crossing from Yemen into Djibouti since September 10, mostly women and children. Djibouti faces additional pressure because of limited water resources, while neighbouring Ethiopia is particularly vulnerable because it relies on Djibouti's ports for about 95% of its imports and exports. Renewed fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region and escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea could further destabilise the Horn of Africa and threaten shipping through the strait. African countries have called for a United Nations-led diplomatic solution. Ports in Kenya and Tanzania could benefit from increased shipping activity if vessels continue to avoid the Red Sea.

Ethiopia's Humanitarian and Food Crisis Worsens as Tigray Conflict Flairs

Renewed fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region is exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis that has seen millions of people face food shortages after years of conflict, displacement and drought. Four years after a peace deal was signed in 2022, communities are still struggling to recover from the effects of the unresolved territorial disputes, limited reconstruction and reduced international aid. About 44% of Tigray's prime agricultural land remains inaccessible to displaced residents, and erratic rainfall and prolonged dry spells have wiped out crops and grazed away livestock grazing areas. Regional assessments have reported the destruction of over 252,500 hectares of planted crops, dire conditions in 140 districts, and the threat of starvation and disease to over 3.5 million livestock. Some 3.9 million people require urgent food assistance, with millions more still in need of adequate support. Renewed hostilities since late September have further disrupted humanitarian operations through air strikes, damage to infrastructure, telecommunications blackouts, and closure or seizure of regional airports. Aid deliveries are either suspended or delayed, and the looting in Mekelle has destroyed the critical supplies, vehicles and medical equipment of humanitarian organizations. These losses have disrupted services for healthcare and support for displaced people and vulnerable children, including children living with HIV. Humanitarian workers are calling for an immediate pause in fighting and safe access for food, medicine, fuel and cash to reach affected communities, warning that continued disruption could push the region towards famine.

At Least 84 Kenyans Killed or Missing in Russia-Ukraine War

At least 84 Kenyans have been killed or remain missing in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war, according to figures released by Kenya's Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. The government has identified 354 Kenyan nationals as having become involved in the conflict, including 77 reportedly on the front lines, 38 in military camps and 52 whose locations remain unknown or unclassified. Another 34 are hospitalised, 62 have been repatriated, and five are being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine. One Kenyan is in detention, while another has completed their military contract. Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Ukrainian authorities confirmed the five prisoners of war on September 3, adding that Kenya is seeking to have them recognised as potential victims of human trafficking because some reportedly enlisted after receiving misleading employment offers. The government is pursuing their release and repatriation while investigating the deaths and disappearances of other nationals, including four whose remains are reportedly in Ukrainian custody. Kenya also says it secured Russia's inclusion of Kenyan nationals on a "Stop List" during a diplomatic visit in March, a measure intended to prevent further recruitment. Mudavadi has urged families to report missing relatives promptly to help authorities verify cases, trace their whereabouts and provide assistance. The government says it will continue diplomatic efforts and strengthen preventive measures against deceptive recruitment.

Guinea-Bissau Elections Face Delay

Guinea-Bissau's planned presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for December 6, could be delayed after Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té said the conditions necessary to hold the polls had not been met. Following a meeting with transitional President and junta leader General Horta N'Tam, Té said political parties were not adequately prepared to contest the elections and that several needed to renew their leadership structures. The National Electoral Commission also warned that organising the polls on the scheduled date would not be technically feasible, although no formal postponement has been announced. The elections form part of a 12-month transition programme introduced after the military seized power on November 26, 2025, just days after presidential and legislative elections were held but before their results were declared. The takeover halted the electoral process and led the junta to schedule new elections for December 2026. Political tensions have since intensified, particularly after the authorities barred former president Umaro Sissoco Embaló from returning from exile earlier this month, citing national security and public order concerns. Embaló had intended to contest the presidential election. The junta has also faced opposition over constitutional changes approved in an August 30 referendum that strengthen presidential powers and alter the country's political and electoral framework. With no new election date announced, uncertainty remains over the country's political transition and the restoration of civilian democratic rule.

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Wajir Patient Tests Negative for Ebola, Positive for Malaria

Kenya's Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has confirmed that a patient in Wajir County who was being assessed for a possible Ebola infection has tested negative for the virus and positive for malaria. The patient, who was receiving treatment at Habaswein Sub-County Hospital in Wajir South, was started on antimalarial medication after laboratory results confirmed the diagnosis. The findings have eased concerns about a possible second Ebola case as Kenya strengthens surveillance following its first confirmed imported case, involving a Kenyan citizen who had lived in the Democratic Republic of Congo for seven years and died in Nairobi on October 6. The deceased patient travelled from the DRC through Uganda before boarding Jambojet flight JM8523 to Nairobi on October 3, and laboratory tests confirmed Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease. Health authorities are tracing family members, healthcare workers and passengers who may have been exposed, while strengthening screening at points of entry and preparedness at designated treatment facilities. Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has called on residents to stay calm and not circulate unverified information. The Ministry of Health says Kenya is not experiencing an outbreak of Ebola on a large scale. Authorities continue to encourage good hygiene, prompt medical attention for concerning symptoms, and strict infection prevention measures among healthcare workers. Members of the public can access official health information through the Ministry's toll-free line, 719. The Wajir patient's negative result is separate from the confirmed imported case in Nairobi, and surveillance efforts remain ongoing.