Africa: All of Africa Today - November 10, 2026

Nine Zimbabweans Arrested Over Alleged Russia-Ukraine War Recruitment

Nine Zimbabwean nationals have been arrested in South Africa on suspicion of attempting to travel abroad to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war. The suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested in Johannesburg. Five were detained at OR Tambo International Airport and four at a hotel in Bruma. They face charges under South Africa's Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, which prohibits unauthorised mercenary activities. Authorities have not disclosed whether the group intended to fight for Russia or Ukraine, or which organisations allegedly facilitated their recruitment. The arrests come amid growing concern over the recruitment of African nationals into the conflict. Zimbabwe previously reported that several of its citizens had been killed after being recruited to fight for Russia. South Africa has also helped repatriate citizens allegedly tricked into joining the war.

Kenya Seizes $27 Million Methamphetamine Haul in Major Drug Bust

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Kenyan authorities have seized 454 kilograms of methamphetamine worth an estimated 27 million dollars in an operation targeting international drug trafficking networks. Three suspects, two Tanzanians and a Ugandan, were arrested in the coastal region following a joint intelligence-led operation involving Kenyan and Tanzanian anti-narcotics officers. Investigations suggest the network operates across several African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa and Mozambique, as well as Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. Authorities believe some of the drugs seized in Tanzania may have entered through Kenya's port of Mombasa. The latest seizure is among the largest in Kenya's history and comes amid growing concerns about East Africa's role as both a transit route and destination for illegal drugs. Police said that investigations are continuing, with further arrests possible.

U.S. Deports Rwandan Genocide Suspect Jean Léonard Teganya

The United States has deported Rwandan genocide suspect Jean Léonard Teganya, who was handed over to authorities in Kigali and arrested. The 55-year-old is accused of participating in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, including alleged killings at a hospital and student dormitory in Butare. Teganya was previously convicted in the US in 2019 of immigration fraud and perjury after concealing his alleged involvement in the genocide. Rwanda's National Public Prosecution Authority said that he is the eighth genocide fugitive to be deported to the country from the US since 2007. His American trial focused on immigration offences. However, prosecutors presented evidence linking him to the Interahamwe militia and alleged involvement in the killings. Rwandan authorities say his deportation forms part of ongoing international efforts to ensure accountability for genocide crimes.

21 Killed in Bus and Truck Collision in Tanzania

At least 21 people, including two young boys, have been killed and five others injured in a road accident in Tanzania's Iringa Region. The collision involved a passenger minibus and a cargo truck at Kiponzero Junction along the Iringa-Njombe Highway. Police said that preliminary investigations suggest the minibus driver entered the main highway from a feeder road without ensuring it was safe, resulting in the crash. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent condolences to the bereaved families, while the injured are receiving medical treatment. The fatalities comprised 10 men, nine women and two boys aged between three and five. Two of the injured have been transferred to Iringa Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment, while the others remain at a local dispensary.

Ethiopian Families Fleeing to Kenya Face Food, Water and Shelter Shortages

Around 50,000 people have fled violent clashes in Ethiopia and crossed into Kenya's northern Moyale region since late October, prompting calls for urgent humanitarian assistance. The displaced are facing severe shortages of food, clean water, shelter and healthcare, according to an assessment by Kenyan authorities and humanitarian partners. An assessment found that 80 percent of households said their most urgent need was food and 44% did not have adequate access to drinking water. More than half of the displaced are children, adding pressure to already stretched host communities. Most of the arrivals have fled Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regions, with nine in ten households reporting that their entire villages had been displaced. Humanitarian agencies warn that urgent funding is needed to support both the displaced families and the communities hosting them.

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Malawi Unveils Strategy to Tackle Transnational Organised Crime

Malawi is developing a new national strategy to combat organised crime, including human trafficking, cybercrime and cross-border criminal networks. Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito says the government will strengthen cooperation between law enforcement agencies and international partners to tackle increasingly sophisticated criminal operations. The proposed strategy includes establishing a National Task Force and developing a clear implementation plan. Police Chief Richard Luhanga says authorities are also investing in specialised training to equip officers to tackle emerging threats, particularly cybercrime. Malawi is among only six countries to develop a dedicated national strategy against transnational organised crime. The government says the framework will provide a coordinated, long-term response to criminal networks that threaten national security, economic stability and public safety.