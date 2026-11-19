Ghana Defends $61m Presidential Jet Purchase

Ghana's government has defended its purchase of a $61 million French-made Falcon 6X presidential jet amid criticism of the cost and timing of the purchase. Opposition politicians have accused President John Mahama's administration of misplaced priorities, arguing that the money could have addressed pressing needs such as unemployment and public services while many citizens struggle with the cost of living. However, the government said that the purchase was approved by Parliament last year, financed without borrowing and justified by improved economic conditions. Officials also said that the new aircraft will replace an ageing presidential jet that has experienced recurring maintenance problems. The Defence Ministry says the Falcon 6X has a longer flying range, reducing the need for refuelling stops during international trips. An economist at the University of Ghana has nevertheless questioned whether buying the aircraft was the best option, calling for a cost-benefit analysis comparing the purchase with leasing.

Nigeria Moves Closer to State Police After Unanimous Approval by 36 Legislatures

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Nigeria has moved closer to introducing state police after all 36 state legislatures approved a proposed constitutional amendment allowing states to establish their own police forces alongside the federal police. The resolution exceeds the required approval from at least 24 states but still needs President Bola Tinubu's assent and further legislation before implementation. Supporters said that decentralised policing would improve responses to local security threats, including kidnappings, banditry and communal violence. However, critics warned that governors could abuse the system to target political opponents, while concerns remain about police capacity, training and accountability. Under the proposed arrangement, federal police would retain responsibility for national security threats, terrorism, cybercrime and border protection, while state forces would enforce state laws and investigate local offences. The proposed legislation also includes safeguards, including independent state police commissions to oversee recruitment, discipline and accountability.

Survey Finds Nearly Three-Quarters of Malawi's Population Drink Contaminated Water

Nearly three-quarters of Malawi's population are drinking water contaminated with faecal matter, despite most households using improved water sources, according to a National Statistical Office survey. The study found contamination in 74.6% of household drinking water samples, compared with 35% at the source, highlighting risks during water collection, transportation and storage. 91.2% of households use improved sources such as boreholes and piped taps. But just 8.9% have safe drinking water services. Organizations in the water sector have called for more investment in rural water infrastructure and tougher action to prevent contamination. The survey also showed large inequities in access to basic water services, with 93.2% of urban residents having access to them, compared to 68.9% in rural communities. The findings, drawn from national household surveys conducted in 2025 and 2024, were released to mark African Statistics Day.

Zimbabwe Court Reserves Judgment on Mnangagwa Term Extension

Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in two legal challenges against constitutional amendments extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term in office to 2030 and extending the tenure of sitting MPs. The applicants argued that several provisions were added to the legislation without following constitutional procedures and that the changes should not benefit leaders already in office when they were enacted. One challenge also questions Mnangagwa's decision to sign the legislation, alleging a conflict of interest. The amendments, signed into law in July, have sparked a wider legal and political dispute over presidential succession and the country's electoral timeline. Constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, representing the applicants, said the court was asked to invalidate the entire amendment act if it found that the additional provisions had been unlawfully introduced. The hearings took place under heightened security in Harare, with police preventing groups of war veterans and journalists from entering the courtroom.

U.S. Praises Nigerian Military After 125 Kidnap Victims Rescued

The United States has praised Nigerian military operations that rescued 125 kidnapped people and dismantled terrorist camps during operations conducted between 6 and 12 November. Nigeria's Defence Headquarters said troops also killed eight suspected terrorists, arrested 10 alleged collaborators and logistics suppliers, recovered weapons and cleared explosive devices. The largest rescue involved 119 travellers abducted along a road in Borno State. Washington said it supports Nigeria's efforts to combat kidnappings and hold perpetrators accountable, as security cooperation between the two countries expands amid ongoing insurgency, banditry and mass abductions. Other operations across several states led to the destruction of suspected criminal hideouts, the recovery of ammunition and the surrender of 12 terrorist fighters and their family members. Nigerian Defence Minister Christopher Musa said US support, including intelligence-sharing, satellite imagery and military training, was helping the country's forces target insurgents and armed groups.

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COP31 Launches Second Global Stocktake Amid Deadlock Over Climate Finance

Countries at COP31 in Antalya have launched the second Global Stocktake, a five-yearly assessment of progress under the Paris Agreement, as negotiations remain deadlocked on climate finance, fossil fuels and a just transition. The review is expected to conclude in 2028, two years before the 2030 climate targets deadline. The COP31 Presidency says 21 issues remain unresolved, with new draft texts expected as ministers work towards an agreement before the summit closes. Civil society groups have urged developed countries to deliver promised climate finance, while discussions on just transition and gender highlighted the need to protect workers, communities and women as economies shift towards greener systems. UN climate chief Simon Stiell said governments had two years to turn commitments from the first Global Stocktake into measurable progress, despite difficult geopolitical conditions. The discussions also highlighted concerns that climate action must address the needs of vulnerable communities, including women whose work and experiences are often overlooked in climate planning.