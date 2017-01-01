Top Headlines
- Africa: Govts Adopt Internet Shutdowns to Quell Crises in 2016(East African)
- Somalia: Burundi In Dispute Over African Union Peacekeepers(East African)
- Burundi: Burundi Edges Closer to the Abyss in 2016(The Conversation Africa)
- Burundi: Two Non - Profit Associations Oppose Law On Term Limit(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Africa Startup to Start Assisting Young Entrepreneurs in Burundi(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Burundian Trade Union Confederation Leader Arrested(Iwacu)
- East Africa: U.S Mission Gives Uganda U.S. $40 Million for Refugees(Independent (Kampala))
- Burundi: Budget Inconsistent With Justice Ministry's Importance, Study Finds(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Two Children Dead Due to Unprotected Electric Cables(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Burundian Army Hopes its Troops in AMISOM Will Get Their Arrears"(Iwacu)
- Zambia: Burundi Businessman Dies After Lusaka Thugs Attack His Shop(Zambia Reports)
- Burundi: SYNAPA Union Postpones Strike(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Burundi Needs National Policy On Alcohol(Iwacu)
- Tanzania: Tanzania, Burundi Risk Losing European Union Aid Over EPAs(East African)
- Burundi: Security Minister Guarantees Safety During Festivities(Iwacu)
- Burundi: National Assembly Calls for Revision of 'Zero State's Fleet of Vehicles Policy'(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Govt Files Claim Against AMISOM Unpaid Wages(Shabelle)
- Burundi: Burundi Security Ministry Satisfied With Its 2016 Achievements(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Metropolitan Area Network Launched in Capital Bujumbura(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Two Local Watchdogs Do Not Welcome the Rise in Electricity Price(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Nkurunziza's Govt is Legitimate - Negotiator Mkapa(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Burundi Moves From Analog to Digital Television(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Mental Scars Deepen As Fear Rules(IRIN)
- Burundi: Human Rights Situation in Burundi Still Deeply Worrying, Activists Say(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Mukaza Unemployed People Have No Hope in Census Results(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Rights Groups Warmly Welcome Former Burundi President(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Police Search Residence of Mainly Foreign Citizens(Iwacu)
- East Africa: Uganda Seeks World Support to Handle Region's Refugees(Independent (Kampala))
- Burundi: Malaria Spins Out of Control in Burundi(Iwacu)
- East Africa: Searching for Peace, Burundians Now Turn to Their Roots(Citizen)
- Burundi: 797 Congolese Claim Asylum in Burundi(Iwacu)
- Burundi: Health Ministry Sensitizes Batwa Community to Family Planning(Iwacu)
