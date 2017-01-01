Top Headlines
- Kenya: Farmers Develop Taste for Insects As Drought Hits(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Africa: We've Done a Good Job of Envisioning a Better World. Now We Need to Build It.(Ensia)
- Africa: New Research Predicts the Future of Coral Reefs Under Climate Change(UNEP)
- Namibia: Okavango River Rises, Good Rains Across the North(Namibian)
- Malawi: Soldiers Plant 10,000 Trees(Malawi News Agency)
- Malawi: Hailstorm, Heavy Rains Destroy Houses, Crops in Mchinji(Malawi News Agency)
- South Africa: Teenage Girl Swept Away By River in Flood(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Two Children Killed in Nquthu Deluge House Collapse(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Rain Dampens ANC's Mobilisation for 105th Birthday Bash(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Agency to Assess Drought Situation in Isiolo(Nation)
- Africa: 2017 - A Thunderous Clash of Politics, Economies and Policies(IPS)
- Zimbabwe: Nation Continues to Rely On Donor Funds(Zimbabwe Independent)
- Tanzania: Govt Urged to Act Over Drought Threat(Citizen)
- Tanzania: Alarm As Major Crop Producing Regions Hit By Inadequate Rainfall(Citizen)
- South Africa: Lightning Kills Two Zim Girls in Separate Incidents - Report(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Municipality May Soon Run Out of Water(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Irrigation Scheme Brings Hope to Locals(The Herald)
- Namibia: Family Loses 300 Cattle in One Year(Namibian)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Floods Leave 10,000 Homeless(Al Jazeera)
- Zimbabwe: 'Heavy Rains to Persist'(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: City of Harare Must Deliver or Ship Out(The Herald)
- South Africa: Man Killed, 70 Injured in Eastern Cape Storm(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Seven Struck by Lightning During 'Freak' Storm(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Alarm As Severe Drought Kills Over 3,000 Livestock(Citizen)
- Africa: 64 Million Face Starvation in Parts of Africa(East African)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia Straining to Help Drought Victims(Addis Fortune)
- Ethiopia: Addressing Drought Impact Said in Line With Sustainable Dev't(Ethiopian Herald)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Flood Kills Scores, Leaves Thousands Homeless(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Trump's Threat On Climate Change Pledges Will Hit Africa Hard(The Conversation Africa)
- Nigeria: Lagosians to Experience Harmattan Till Febuary 2017(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Buhari Cancels Bauchi Trip Over Bad Weather(Guardian)
- Zimbabwe: 'Zim Has Enough Grain Till Harvest'(The Herald)
