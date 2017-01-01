Top Headlines
- Zimbabwe: Floods Hit Harare(The Herald)
- Kenya: Locals Die of Hunger as State Intensifies Efforts to Solve Crisis(Nation)
- Uganda: Why Don't Our Local TV Stations Give Weather Forecasts, Warnings(Monitor)
- Kenya: Moi Tells State to Halt Voter Listing, Address Drought and Famine(Nation)
- Mozambique: Floods Death Toll Hits 44, Schools Closed(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Floods to Worsen Nation's Health Woes(Financial Gazette)
- Zambia: Armyworm Outbreak - Is Climate Change to Blame?(IPS)
- Kenya: Drought Threatens Wildlife in World-Famous Maasai Mara National Reserve(Nation)
- South Africa: Drought Continues Despite Good Rains(SAnews.gov.za)
- Kenya: Only 7 Counties Are Facing Hunger, Says Kiunjuri(Nation)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia Ratifies Climate Change Agreement(Addis Fortune)
- South Africa: Red Meat, Maize Prices to Remain High Due to Drought(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Sorry Farmers, These Rains May Leave You Licking Bruised Egos!(The Herald)
- Kenya: Families Face Starvation as Famine Hits Counties(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Hunger in Chipinge As Floods Loom(New Zimbabwe)
- East Africa: Irrigation Farming 'Only Way to Food Security'(Citizen)
- Zimbabwe: Harare Flash Floods a Man-Made Disaster(Zimbabwe Standard)
- Rwanda: 3 Killed, Over 800 Houses Destroyed in Weekend Downpour(New Times)
- Uganda: Civil Society Calls for Increased Govt Funding to Fight Drought(Monitor)
- Kenya: Receding Water Levels in Lake Naivasha Worrying as Drought Bites(Nation)
- Kenya: Enhance School Feeding Programme in Drought Hit Regions, Leaders Say(Nation)
- Kenya: Expect Long Rains From April, Says Weatherman(Nation)
- Kenya: Experts Warn of Dire Situation as Dry Spell Ravages Livelihoods(Nation)
- Somalia: Herders Hard Hit As Drought Strikes(East African)
- Somalia: President Appeals for Assistance as Drought Worsens(VOA)
- Zimbabwe: Major Dams Spill(The Herald)
- Africa: The Smart Way to Help Farmers Tackle Climate Change(IRIN)
- Zimbabwe: Command Agriculture Maize Safe From Rains(The Herald)
- Africa: How Climate Change Inaction Hurts Tanzania(Citizen)
- East Africa: Amid Drought, Cities Struggle to Provide Water to Residents(East African)
- Africa: At Davos Forum, UN Chief Guterres Calls Businesses 'Best Allies' to Curb Climate Change, Poverty(UN News)
- Kenya: Govt to Release Funds for Distribution of Water as Drought Bites(Nation)
