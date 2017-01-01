Top Headlines
- Kenya: The Vanishing Glaciers of Mount Kenya(East African)
- Zimbabwe: Impact of Data Tariffs On Climate Action(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Rains Open Gates to Blessings, Curses(The Herald)
- Nigeria: NIMET Partners Katsina On Climatic Data(Daily Trust)
- Somalia: Gedo Governor Appeals for Urgent Help Amid Drought(Shabelle)
- Africa: Call for Climate Finance to Africa(Ethiopian Herald)
- Mozambique: Flood Alert On Some Rivers, but Umbeluzi Remains Low(AIM)
- Africa: Swedish Firm Wins AfDB Contract to Develop Market-Friendly Adaptation Benefit Mechanism for Climate Resilience(African Development Bank)
- South Africa: Cape Wildfires Cost Millions... So Far(News24Wire)
- Kenya: 2 Million Kenyans Face Hunger As Drought Bites(Capital FM)
- South Africa: Knights Frustrated By Rain Again(News24Wire)
- Namibia: Thundershowers Expected in North-Central Regions(Namibian)
- Mozambique: Three People Die in Nampula Storms(AIM)
- Kenya: Poor Rainfall to Blame for Persistent Drought(Nation)
- South Africa: Wildfires Costing Western Cape Economy Millions - MEC(News24Wire)
- South Africa: More Fires Expected in Western Cape As Drought Worsens(News24Wire)
- Mozambique: Water Restrictions Hit Capital Maputo Amid Drought(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Several Regions to Experience Drought - Authority(Nation)
- Kenya: County Plans to Divert Money for Projects to Address Drought(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: With Water Short, Farmers Turn to Capturing Rain(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Zimbabwe: Malnutrition Hits Psychiatric Hospital(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Heavy Rains Breathe Life Into Kruger Park(News24Wire)
- East Africa: Response to Climate Change Is Critical As Risk of Disease Outbreaks Grows(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: Floods Sweep Journalist's Car Off Bridge(The Herald)
- Angola: Floods Displace Scores in Angola(CAJ News)
- Zimbabwe: Ruling Party Thrives On Famine, Says Opposition Politician(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Minister Des Van Rooyen Visits Eastern Cape to Assess Devastation Caused By Storms(SA Govt)
- South Africa: Minister Van Rooyen Visits Storm Stricken Eastern Cape(SAnews.gov.za)
- South Africa: Teen Drowns During Mpumalanga Flash Floods(News24Wire)
- Malawi: Councillor Challenges Chiefs to Fight Deforestation(Malawi News Agency)
- Nigeria: How Individuals Can Help Fight Climate Change in 2017(Daily Trust)
- Africa: Continent's First Grid-Connected Biogas Plant Powers Up(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
Notices and Announcements
