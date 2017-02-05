Top Headlines
- Kenya: 2.7 Million Face Starvation(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Bodies Retrieved After Two Drown(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: One Killed, Five Injured After Lightning Strike(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Deadly Floods Hit South Africa(Al Jazeera)
- Somalia: Early Action, More Funds Key to Avoid Famine in Somalia - UN Agencies(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Uganda: Prepare to Deal With Rainy Season Hazards(Monitor)
- Liberia: Marketers Seek Legislative Redress Over 'Declining' Business Climate(LINA)
- Somalia: UN Says Somalia Needs Urgent Aid to Avert Famine(Shabelle)
- Nigeria: Rain Injures 13 Corps Members, Destroys Worship Center in Oyo Camp(Vanguard)
- Uganda: Dry Spell Pushes up Uganda's Inflation to 5.9 %(Monitor)
- Nigeria: First Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Gridlock in Lagos(Guardian)
- Kenya: Kenyans Turn to Wild Fruits and Insects as Drought Looms(IPS)
- Kenya: Two Herdsmen Allegedly Commit Suicide After Animals Die Due to Drought(Nation)
- Africa: Africa's Mammals May Not Be Able to Keep Up With the Pace of Climate Change(The Conversation Africa)
- Somalia: Thousands of Drought Victims Arrive in Mogadishu With Urgent Call for Relief Food(Dalsan Radio)
- Somalia: UK Releases U.S.$12m Towards Drought Relief.(Dalsan Radio)
- Ethiopia: Accountancy and Climate Change(Addis Fortune)
- Kenya: Children Drop Out of School as Drought Worsens in Garissa(Nation)
- Kenya: Insecurity, Drought Affect Voter Listing in North Rift(Nation)
- Africa: Learning Alliances Help Climate-Smart Agricultural Practices Take Root(IPS)
- East Africa: Over 17 Million People Face Food Crisis(Citizen)
- Zimbabwe: Floods Ravage 1 000 Homes(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: 70 Die in Floods - Report(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Brace for More Flooding, Harare Told(The Herald)
- Somalia: 7 Die of Hunger in Gedo As Famine Looms(Shabelle)
- Kenya: Kacheliba Residents Fight Drought By Digging Home Dams(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Rains Make Popular Park Almost Inaccessible(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Nigeria, Chad Seek U.S.$50 Billion to Recharge Shrinking Lake Chad(Premium Times)
- Kenya: Drought to Blame for Low Voter Listing, West Pokot Leaders Say(Nation)
- Kenya: Rice Farmers Lament Dry Spell as Shortage Looms(Nation)
- Kenya: Locals Die of Hunger as State Intensifies Efforts to Solve Crisis(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Floods Hit Harare(The Herald)
