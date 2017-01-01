Top Headlines
- Nigeria: First Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Gridlock in Lagos(Guardian)
- Africa: Africa's Mammals May Not Be Able to Keep Up With the Pace of Climate Change(The Conversation Africa)
- Somalia: UK Releases U.S.$12m Towards Drought Relief.(Dalsan Radio)
- Kenya: Children Drop Out of School as Drought Worsens in Garissa(Nation)
- Kenya: Insecurity, Drought Affect Voter Listing in North Rift(Nation)
- Africa: Learning Alliances Help Climate-Smart Agricultural Practices Take Root(IPS)
- East Africa: Over 17 Million People Face Food Crisis(Citizen)
- Zimbabwe: Floods Ravage 1 000 Homes(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: 70 Die in Floods - Report(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Brace for More Flooding, Harare Told(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Rains Make Popular Park Almost Inaccessible(News24Wire)
- Somalia: 7 Die of Hunger in Gedo As Famine Looms(Shabelle)
- Kenya: Kacheliba Residents Fight Drought By Digging Home Dams(Nation)
- Kenya: Drought to Blame for Low Voter Listing, West Pokot Leaders Say(Nation)
- Nigeria: Nigeria, Chad Seek U.S.$50 Billion to Recharge Shrinking Lake Chad(Premium Times)
- Kenya: Rice Farmers Lament Dry Spell as Shortage Looms(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Floods Hit Harare(The Herald)
- Kenya: Locals Die of Hunger as State Intensifies Efforts to Solve Crisis(Nation)
- Kenya: Moi Tells State to Halt Voter Listing, Address Drought and Famine(Nation)
- Uganda: Why Don't Our Local TV Stations Give Weather Forecasts, Warnings(Monitor)
- Mozambique: Floods Death Toll Hits 44, Schools Closed(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Floods to Worsen Nation's Health Woes(Financial Gazette)
- Zambia: Armyworm Outbreak - Is Climate Change to Blame?(IPS)
- South Africa: Drought Continues Despite Good Rains(SAnews.gov.za)
- Kenya: Only 7 Counties Are Facing Hunger, Says Kiunjuri(Nation)
- Kenya: Drought Threatens Wildlife in World-Famous Maasai Mara National Reserve(Nation)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia Ratifies Climate Change Agreement(Addis Fortune)
- South Africa: Red Meat, Maize Prices to Remain High Due to Drought(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Sorry Farmers, These Rains May Leave You Licking Bruised Egos!(The Herald)
- Kenya: Families Face Starvation as Famine Hits Counties(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Hunger in Chipinge As Floods Loom(New Zimbabwe)
- East Africa: Irrigation Farming 'Only Way to Food Security'(Citizen)
