Top Headlines
- Somalia: Herders Hard Hit As Drought Strikes(East African)
- Africa: The Smart Way to Help Farmers Tackle Climate Change(IRIN)
- Somalia: President Appeals for Assistance as Drought Worsens(VOA)
- Zimbabwe: Major Dams Spill(The Herald)
- Africa: How Climate Change Inaction Hurts Tanzania(Citizen)
- Zimbabwe: Command Agriculture Maize Safe From Rains(The Herald)
- East Africa: Amid Drought, Cities Struggle to Provide Water to Residents(East African)
- Africa: At Davos Forum, UN Chief Guterres Calls Businesses 'Best Allies' to Curb Climate Change, Poverty(UN News)
- Kenya: Govt to Release Funds for Distribution of Water as Drought Bites(Nation)
- Zambia: President Failing to Deal With Floods, Says Opposition's Hichilema(Zambia Reports)
- Uganda: Prolonged Dry Spell, Hunger and Drought Create Anxiety(Monitor)
- Uganda: Govt Wants Shs700 Billion to Tackle Climate Change(Monitor)
- South Africa: Severe Fire Warning Issued for Western Cape As Blazes Still Burn(News24Wire)
- Mozambique: Mozambique Rains - One Dead, Thousands Affected(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Rains to Persist - Report(The Herald)
- Namibia: Budget Cut Hits Drought Efforts(New Era)
- Tanzania: Farmers Look Up to Experts As Effects of Climate Change Bite(Citizen)
- Kenya: Food Prices Go Up in Nyeri as Drought Bites(Nation)
- Kenya: Water Rationing on the Way in Kiambu as Dry Spell Persists(Nation)
- South Africa: Firefighters Up Against Hot, Dry Weather As Paarl Blazes Continue(News24Wire)
- Ethiopia: New Drought Strikes Millions in Ethiopia, Still Reeling From El Nino(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Somalia: Early Action the Only Way to Avert Another Catastrophe, Says Senior UN Relief Official(UN News)
- Kenya: Schools in Samburu Risk Closure as Drought Persists(Nation)
- Africa: 'Wait and See' No Longer an Option for Disaster Response - IFRC Chief(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- South Africa: Paarl Fire 'Out of Control' As Western Cape Burns(News24Wire)
- Malawi: Floods Kill Two Students(Nyasa Times)
- Senegal: Armed With APPs and Crops, Women Lead Battle to Save Senegal's Shrinking Farmland(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Zambia: Zambia Tries New Way to Beat Drought - Solar Grain Mills(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Kenya: Kenya's Tea Production Falls By 30% Due to Prolonged Dry Spell(Nation)
- South Africa: Environmental Affairs On Deployment of Firefighters to Contain Cape Fires(SA Govt)
- Kenya: Team Set Up to Coordinate Relief Food Distribution(Nation)
- Kenya: The Vanishing Glaciers of Mount Kenya(East African)
