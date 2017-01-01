Top Headlines
- Burundi: Confusion About Assassination of Environment Minister(Iwacu)
- Mozambique: Severe Water Restrictions for Maputo(AIM)
- Zimbabwe: Vendors Laugh Off Ban, Blame Typhoid On Govt(New Zimbabwe)
- Kenya: Farmers Develop Taste for Insects As Drought Hits(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Somalia: Peacekeepers Admit Killing Camels(Citizen)
- Namibia: Police Concerned Over Increased Poaching(New Era)
- Africa: We've Done a Good Job of Envisioning a Better World. Now We Need to Build It.(Ensia)
- Africa: Travel - Walking Safaris in the Middle of the Wilderness(Citizen)
- Africa: It's Njaa-Nuary, I'll Take a Selfie With Croc, Loaded Gun(Citizen)
- Zimbabwe: Govt Raises Cholera Fears, Appeals for Aid(News24Wire)
- Africa: Tanzanian Officials, Wildlife Advocates Hail China's Ivory Ban(Focac)
- Africa: New Research Predicts the Future of Coral Reefs Under Climate Change(UNEP)
- Namibia: Okavango River Rises, Good Rains Across the North(Namibian)
- Uganda: Kampala, Jinja Town Residents Breathing Themselves to the Grave(Monitor)
- Gambia: FAO Hands Over Fishing Gears to Communities, Fisheries Department(Foroyaa)
- Tanzania: Premier Launches Water Project in Ruvuma(Daily News)
- Malawi: Soldiers Plant 10,000 Trees(Malawi News Agency)
- Malawi: Hailstorm, Heavy Rains Destroy Houses, Crops in Mchinji(Malawi News Agency)
- Tanzania: Kidunda Dam On the Card Despite Growing Concerns(Daily News)
- South Africa: Teenage Girl Swept Away By River in Flood(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Two Children Killed in Nquthu Deluge House Collapse(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Cape Town Man Survives Cobra Bite(News24Wire)
- Ethiopia: Re-Demarcation of Parks, Sanctuaries to End This Year(Ethiopian Herald)
- South Africa: Rain Dampens ANC's Mobilisation for 105th Birthday Bash(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Bittersweet Rescue of Beached Dolphins(News24Wire)
- Rwanda: Plan to Reintroduce Black Rhinos in Akagera Park(New Times)
- Mozambique: Water Level in Umbeluzi River Remains Critically Low(AIM)
- Rwanda: REMA Seeks to Boost Gishwati-Mukura Forest Buffer Zone(New Times)
- Kenya: Agency to Assess Drought Situation in Isiolo(Nation)
- Kenya: KWS to Face Suit Over Increased Animal Attacks in Taita Taveta(Nation)
- Kenya: New Technology Can Curb Water Shortage in Towns(Nation)
- Ethiopia: Waste-to-Energy Project - Towards a Safe and Livable Addis(Ethiopian Herald)
