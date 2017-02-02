Top Headlines
- Africa: How Farmers Are Finding Ways to Sustainably Use Wetlands(The Conversation Africa)
- East Africa: Western Indian Ocean's Blue Economy Can Thrive. Here's How(The Conversation Africa)
- Kenya: Govt Loses Round One in Sea Row Case With Somalia(Nation)
- East Africa: Healthy Nile Basin Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction(New Times)
- South Africa: Paarl Blaze Still Raging(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Chinese Duo Caught With Rhino Horn and Ivory Fined and Deported(News24Wire)
- Angola: Artisanal Mining Hinders Environmental Protection(ANGOP)
- Rwanda: The African Water Facility Supports Rwanda to Maximize Its Water and Sanitation Investments(African Development Bank)
- East Africa: Kenya Fails to Stop UN Court From Ruling On Sea Border With Somalia(East African)
- South Africa: Homes Evacuated in Paarl As Fire Blazes(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Hague Court Rules Kenya-Somalia Maritime Row Goes to Full Hearing(Capital FM)
- South Africa: One Killed, Five Injured After Lightning Strike(News24Wire)
- Rwanda: Call for Proper Management of Wetlands to Reduce Disasters(New Times)
- Rwanda: Tap Into the Opportunities, Solutions in E-Waste Plant(New Times)
- South Africa: Deadly Floods Hit South Africa(Al Jazeera)
- Somalia: Early Action, More Funds Key to Avoid Famine in Somalia - UN Agencies(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Uganda: Prepare to Deal With Rainy Season Hazards(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Court Bars FCDA From Demolishing Mpape(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Govt Signs Technical Agreement for Light-Up-Kwara Project(Daily Trust)
- Liberia: Marketers Seek Legislative Redress Over 'Declining' Business Climate(LINA)
- Liberia: Monie Captan Blames Liberia's Forest Depletion On Greed(FrontPageAfrica)
- Kenya: ICJ Says Can Rule Somalia-Kenya Boundary Case(Shabelle)
- Cameroon: Saving Gulf of Guinea From Oil Pollution - Officials Compare Notes in Limbe(Cameroon Tribune)
- Somalia: Thousands of Drought Victims Arrive in Mogadishu With Urgent Call for Relief Food(Dalsan Radio)
- Ethiopia: New Waste Pickup System Causes Headaches(Addis Fortune)
- South Africa: Tighter Security At North West Game Parks(SAnews.gov.za)
- Zimbabwe: Fish Farming Gets Boost(The Herald)
- Malawi: Minister Forced to Inspect 'Stinking' Lands Offices(Nyasa Times)
- Uganda: Dry Spell Pushes up Uganda's Inflation to 5.9 %(Monitor)
- Somalia: UN Says Somalia Needs Urgent Aid to Avert Famine(Shabelle)
- South Africa: North West Government Intensifies Efforts to Curb Rhino Poaching(SA Govt)
- Nigeria: Rain Injures 13 Corps Members, Destroys Worship Center in Oyo Camp(Vanguard)
Notices and Announcements
