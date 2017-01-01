Top Headlines
- Nigeria: First Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Gridlock in Lagos(Guardian)
- South Africa: Poachers Behead, Mutilate White Lion(News24Wire)
- Africa: Africa's Mammals May Not Be Able to Keep Up With the Pace of Climate Change(The Conversation Africa)
- Uganda: Why Restoring Uganda's Forest Cover is a Challenging Task(Monitor)
- South Africa: Six Mpumalanga Men Arrested On Charges Relating to Rhino Poaching(SAPS)
- South Africa: Water Restrictions to Continue Countrywide(SAnews.gov.za)
- South Africa: Suspected Lion Poacher Arrested in Limpopo(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Police On Arrest of Mpumalanga Men On Charges Relating to Rhino Poaching(SA Govt)
- Somalia: UK Releases U.S.$12m Towards Drought Relief.(Dalsan Radio)
- South Africa: New Discovery By Wits Researchers: Puff Adders Use 'Lingual Luring' to Hunt(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Eastern Cape Villagers Drink Muddy Water As Stream Dries Up(News24Wire)
- Uganda: Restore, Conserve Wetlands to Fight Environmental Degradation(Monitor)
- Kenya: Children Drop Out of School as Drought Worsens in Garissa(Nation)
- Kenya: Insecurity, Drought Affect Voter Listing in North Rift(Nation)
- Uganda: Nakasongola Leaders Want Bulk Water Project to Survive Brought(Monitor)
- Africa: Learning Alliances Help Climate-Smart Agricultural Practices Take Root(IPS)
- Somalia: 30 Dead in Bay After Drinking Contaminated Water(Dalsan Radio)
- South Africa: Dam Levels Effectively At 29.2 Percent - City of Cape Town(News24Wire)
- Angola: Recycling Plant Opens in Luanda(ANGOP)
- East Africa: Over 17 Million People Face Food Crisis(Citizen)
- South Africa: Big-Hearted Medic Critical After Hitting Hippo On 'Road of Death'(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Eastern Cape Villagers Drink Muddy Water As Stream Dries Up(GroundUp)
- Kenya: Hyacinth Chokes Trade in Lake Victoria(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Floods Ravage 1 000 Homes(The Herald)
- South Africa: Two Arrested After Trying to Reclaim Backpack With Rhino Horn, Ivory(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Pienaar Water Crisis Leaves Civil Servants Searching for Toilets(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Govt Imposes Restrictions On Sand Mining(Daily News)
- Kenya: Hippos Die in Mara as Agency Assesses Drought Effects(Nation)
- Tanzania: Slain UK Pilot's Family to Build School in Tanzania(Citizen)
- South Africa: Zimbabwean Student Swept Out to Sea(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: 70 Die in Floods - Report(The Herald)
- Tanzania: Sh200 Billion Scheme to Boost Water Supply Launched(Citizen)
