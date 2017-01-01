Top Headlines
- South Africa: Man Arrested After 7 Rhino Tails, Legs Found in Fridge(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Cape Town Firefighters Battled 3 166 Incidents in Two Months(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Harsher Water Restrictions Approved for Cape Town(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Floods Hit Harare(The Herald)
- South Africa: Growing Life From Death(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Fisherman Fighting for His Life After a 'Brutal' Crocodile Attack(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: High Court Blocks Nigeria Oil Spill Case Against Shell(Al Jazeera)
- Kenya: Locals Die of Hunger as State Intensifies Efforts to Solve Crisis(Nation)
- Uganda: Why Don't Our Local TV Stations Give Weather Forecasts, Warnings(Monitor)
- South Africa: Clean Water Signals Fresh Start for Qongwane Primary(SAnews.gov.za)
- Kenya: Moi Tells State to Halt Voter Listing, Address Drought and Famine(Nation)
- Namibia: Three Arrested With 13 Elephant Tusks(Namibian)
- Mozambique: Floods Death Toll Hits 44, Schools Closed(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Floods to Worsen Nation's Health Woes(Financial Gazette)
- Zambia: Armyworm Outbreak - Is Climate Change to Blame?(IPS)
- South Africa: Waste-to-Energy Plant Opens in Cape Town(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Niger Delta Villagers Can't Sue Shell in UK for Nigerian Oil Spill, Court Rules(This Day)
- Namibia: Fisheries Ministry Warns of Poisonous Mussels(Namibian)
- Nigeria: Bello Intervenes in Refuse Collection in Abuja Suburbs(Daily Trust)
- Rwanda: 3 Years Needed to Address Water Shortage(New Times)
- South Africa: Five-Day Water Disruption in Clanwilliam After Malfunction(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Dusi Continues Its Battle With Hyacinth Invasion(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Parliament Could Summons Mokonyane Over Waterless Town(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Western Cape Facebook Group On a Mission to Save Water(News24Wire)
- Uganda: Kasese Fishermen Decry Dwindling Stocks(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Water Ministry Budgets N4 Billion for Research, Reform(Daily Trust)
- Africa: China Ivory Ban Means Opportunity for Better Sino-Africa Links(Citizen)
- Uganda: Water Firm Wins Entrepreneurship Fund Award(Monitor)
- Kenya: Kenyan Irrigation App Aims to Cut Water Waste, Crop Losses(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Ghana: It to Be Made the Pivot of GPHA's International Maritime Hospital(Business Day)
- Kenya: Drought Threatens Wildlife in World-Famous Maasai Mara National Reserve(Nation)
- Nigeria: Why We Must Preserve Vultures - Minister(Daily Trust)
