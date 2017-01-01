Top Headlines
- Congo-Kinshasa: Flood Kills Scores, Leaves Thousands Homeless(Deutsche Welle)
- East Africa: Saving Elephants From Trains(East African)
- Africa: Trump's Threat On Climate Change Pledges Will Hit Africa Hard(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: Apparent 'Sewage Water' Leaks Onto Sun City Staff's Food(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Bird Flu Kills 9,000 Birds in Kano State(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Lagosians to Experience Harmattan Till Febuary 2017(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Removal of Roundabouts Will Offer Smoother Driving in Lagos(Guardian)
- South Africa: Hight Court Bans Fireworks at Pretoria New Year's Eve Event(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: 2 160 Typhoid Cases Reported Nationally(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Harare City Battling Typhoid, Struggles to Collect Garbage(The Herald)
- Uganda: Govt to Build U.S.$1.28 Billion Irrigation Scheme in Pallisa(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Buhari Cancels Bauchi Trip Over Bad Weather(Guardian)
- Zimbabwe: 'Zim Has Enough Grain Till Harvest'(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Drought Mitigation Package for Zim(The Herald)
- Uganda: Acholi Paramount Chief Promises to Kill Stray Elephants(Monitor)
- Nigeria: How to Care for the House During Harmattan(Daily Trust)
- Malawi: Authorities Arrest 200 Suspects On Wildlife Crimes(Nyasa Times)
- Uganda: Deal With Message, Not the Messenger(Monitor)
- Zimbabwe: Zim Denies Grace Mugabe 'Wild Animals Export' Claims(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Two-Week Deadline for Toilet Construction(Daily News)
- Nigeria: Assumpta Science Centre Will Make Nigerians Self-Sufficient - Minister(Leadership)
- Nigeria: Why I Cancelled My Trip to Bauchi - - Buhari(Premium Times)
- East Africa: Research On the Nile - a Keystone of Successful Cooperation(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Turning Forest Management Effective(Ethiopian Herald)
- South Africa: 'Malicious Ignition' Behind Grabouw Fire(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Beware of New Moon Rip Currents - NSRI(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Of Faru John, 'Faru Jane' and Fighting 'Inside Job' Poaching(Daily News)
- Somalia: The Disappearing Frankincense Forests(Deutsche Welle)
- Nigeria: Harmattan Haze - Authorities Urge Motorists to Drive With Caution(Vanguard)
- Algeria: Bluefin Tuna Fishing - Quota Rises By 500 Tonnes(Algerie Presse Service)
- South Africa: Shark Sightings Clear Beaches in Cape Town(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Residents Block Highway, Call for Stop to Pollution(Nation)
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.