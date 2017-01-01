Top Headlines
- Zimbabwe: Scientists Finally Find 'Extinct' Zimbabwe Frog(News24Wire)
- Somalia: Herders Hard Hit As Drought Strikes(East African)
- Tanzania: Coral Reefs Off the Coast Are Being Destroyed, Most Beyond Repair(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: National Parks Names 'Poaching Kingpin'(The Herald)
- Africa: The Smart Way to Help Farmers Tackle Climate Change(IRIN)
- Tanzania: Regional Leaders Urged to Protect Water Catchment Areas(Daily News)
- South Africa: Vredehoek Fires Linked to the Homeless - City of Cape Town(News24Wire)
- Africa: AfDB Approves U.S. $1-Million Humanitarian Emergency Grant to Tanzania to Mitigate Effects of Earthquake in Kagera Region(African Development Bank)
- Tanzania: Semtech Using Tech to Protect Endangered Black Rhinos in Tanzania(CIO)
- Somalia: President Appeals for Assistance as Drought Worsens(VOA)
- Zimbabwe: Major Dams Spill(The Herald)
- Zimbabwe: Harare, Vendors' Enduring Stand-Off(Zimbabwe Independent)
- Africa: How Climate Change Inaction Hurts Tanzania(Citizen)
- South Africa: Cape Town May Be Upgraded to Tougher Water Restrictions(News24Wire)
- Cameroon: Tree Planting Campaign - Officials Proffer Solutions To Challenges(Cameroon Tribune)
- South Africa: Stilbaai Fires 90 Percent Contained, Nine Buildings Damaged(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Command Agriculture Maize Safe From Rains(The Herald)
- South Africa: Fires Threaten Economic Sustainability - Agri Western Cape(News24Wire)
- Namibia: Govt Officials Confronted Over Poaching, Govt Vehicle Abuse(Namibian)
- South Africa: No Proof of Politics Behind Cape Fires - Western Cape Disaster Head(News24Wire)
- East Africa: Amid Drought, Cities Struggle to Provide Water to Residents(East African)
- Africa: At Davos Forum, UN Chief Guterres Calls Businesses 'Best Allies' to Curb Climate Change, Poverty(UN News)
- Kenya: Ecosystem Under Pressure as River Tana Basin Water Level Drops(East African)
- Kenya: Govt to Release Funds for Distribution of Water as Drought Bites(Nation)
- Zimbabwe: Typhoid Claims Another Victim(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: 'My House is a House of Rats'(Daily Trust)
- Botswana: Water Parastatal Urges Water Conservation, Harvesting(Botswana Daily News)
- Nigeria: Re - Amac's Controversial Tenement Rates(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Abuja Residents Seek Proper Coordination On Evacuation of Waste(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Nama Boss Seek Support to Enhance Airspace Safety(Guardian)
- Zimbabwe: Tokwe-Mukosi Dam Complete(The Herald)
- Zambia: President Failing to Deal With Floods, Says Opposition's Hichilema(Zambia Reports)
Notices and Announcements
