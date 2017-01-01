Top Headlines
- Namibia: Professional Hunters Welcome China's Ivory Ban(Namibian)
- South Africa: Crocodiles Kill Guide in Pool at Paarl Croc Farm(News24Wire)
- Kenya: The Vanishing Glaciers of Mount Kenya(East African)
- Tanzania: Ban Ivory Trade, Says Ex-President(Daily News)
- Africa: Why China's Ivory Trade Ban Shouldn't Wait Till Year-End(Citizen)
- South Africa: Signal Hill Fires 'Undoubtedly Arson', Local Teen Identified As Suspect(News24Wire)
- Africa: China's Move to Close Ivory Market Hailed(Focac)
- Nigeria: GE Nigeria Volunteers' Innovative Recycling Competition Rewarded School Learners with Laptops(GE Africa)
- Nigeria: Bayelsa State Government Seeks Federal Assistance Over Erosion Threats(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Govt Confirms 117 Abandoned Water Projects - Minister(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: ERA/FOEN Wants Imposition of 150% Special Levy On Tobacco Products(Guardian)
- Zimbabwe: Impact of Data Tariffs On Climate Action(The Herald)
- Kenya: Government to Put Up Fence to Prevent Wildlife Attacks(Nation)
- Uganda: UWA to Sell Seized 7 Tons Poaching Gear to Metal Recycling Companies(Monitor)
- Zimbabwe: Redcliff Seeks Water Works Investor(The Herald)
- East Africa: Exploitation of the Nile - Historical Perspective(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: Swedish Firm Wins AfDB Contract to Develop Market-Friendly Adaptation Benefit Mechanism for Climate Resilience(African Development Bank)
- Zimbabwe: Rains Open Gates to Blessings, Curses(The Herald)
- South Africa: Croc Attack Victim 'A Personal Friend to Many'(News24Wire)
- Ethiopia: Nation Working to Increase Access to Potable Water(Ethiopian Herald)
- East Africa: Fleeing Suspects Threw Rhino Horn Out of Car Window(News24Wire)
- Eritrea: Conserving Filfil Selemuna National Park(Shabait)
- Kenya: Kenya Pitted Against Rwanda, Tanzania Over Ban on Plastic(East African)
- South Africa: Cape Town Man Fined R2 000 for Hosing Down Concrete With Drinking Water(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Narrow Escape From Rip Current for Ballito Bathers(News24Wire)
- Africa: Former Tanzanian President Mkapa Urged World to Join China's Ban on Ivory Trade(Citizen)
- Africa: Tanzania Commends China for Banning Ivory Trade(Focac)
- Nigeria: Govt, EU Partner Over Water, Hygiene in Niger Delta(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: NIMET Partners Katsina On Climatic Data(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Toto Water Plant, Abandoned for 32 Years, Rehabilitated(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Two Disasters Too Many(This Day)
- Somalia: Gedo Governor Appeals for Urgent Help Amid Drought(Shabelle)
