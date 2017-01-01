Top Headlines
- Mozambique: Floods Death Toll Hits 44, Schools Closed(News24Wire)
- Zimbabwe: Floods to Worsen Nation's Health Woes(Financial Gazette)
- Zambia: Armyworm Outbreak - Is Climate Change to Blame?(IPS)
- South Africa: Waste-to-Energy Plant Opens in Cape Town(News24Wire)
- Namibia: Fisheries Ministry Warns of Poisonous Mussels(Namibian)
- Rwanda: 3 Years Needed to Address Water Shortage(New Times)
- South Africa: Five-Day Water Disruption in Clanwilliam After Malfunction(News24Wire)
- Africa: Enabling Direct Access to Climate Finance in Africa(African Development Bank)
- South Africa: Dusi Continues Its Battle With Hyacinth Invasion(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Parliament Could Summons Mokonyane Over Waterless Town(News24Wire)
- South Africa: Western Cape Facebook Group On a Mission to Save Water(News24Wire)
- Uganda: Kasese Fishermen Decry Dwindling Stocks(Monitor)
- Nigeria: Why We Must Preserve Vultures - Minister(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Nasarawa to Sanction People Defecating in the Open(Daily Trust)
- Burundi: Little Water in Dams Causes Insufficient Electricity, Regideso Says(Iwacu)
- Cameroon: Illegal Logging - Fierce Fight to Stop Fraudsters(Cameroon Tribune)
- Africa: China Ivory Ban Means Opportunity for Better Sino-Africa Links(Citizen)
- Uganda: Water Firm Wins Entrepreneurship Fund Award(Monitor)
- Kenya: Kenyan Irrigation App Aims to Cut Water Waste, Crop Losses(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- South Africa: MEC Alan Winde On Water Loss in Clanwilliam(SA Govt)
- Tanzania: 2 Million Tanzanians Get Free, Clean Water - Brewer(Citizen)
- South Africa: Drought Continues Despite Good Rains(SAnews.gov.za)
- South Africa: Two Whales Untangled From Ropes Near Yzerfontein(News24Wire)
- South Africa: We Did Our Best for Injured Baboon - City of Cape Town(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Only 7 Counties Are Facing Hunger, Says Kiunjuri(Nation)
- Tanzania: UNEP Underscores Need for Garbage Recycling(Daily News)
- South Africa: Cape Town Tightens Water Restrictions(SAnews.gov.za)
- South Africa: Two Suspects Detained for Illegal Hunting - Uitenhage(SAPS)
- South Africa: Alleged Rhino Poachers Tracked Down(News24Wire)
- Uganda: U.S. Helps Build Ugandan Capacity to Combat Wildlife Crime(EA Business)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia Ratifies Climate Change Agreement(Addis Fortune)
- Cameroon: Biggest Ever Seizure of Pangolin Scales - Two Chinese Arrested.(Camer.be)
