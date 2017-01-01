Top Headlines
- Congo-Kinshasa: Opposition Hails Deal to End Kabila's Rule(Zambia Reports)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Why the DRC Needs a Two-Track Approach to Fixing Its Electricity Deficit(The Conversation Africa)
- Congo-Kinshasa: The 'Unusual Political Clout' of the DRC's Catholic Church(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Soccer - All the Afcon Squads Named So Far(Independent (Kampala))
- Congo-Kinshasa: Rivals Offer Peace a Chance(CAJ News)
- Congo-Kinshasa: L'envoyé spécial de l'ONU félicite les parties congolaises de la signature du compromis politique(Monusco)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Protection des civils - La Monusco renforce les capacités des chefs de groupemts territoire d'Uvira(Monusco)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Le Représentant spécial du Secrétaire Général Des Nations Unies en RDC se félicite de l'accord politique signé par les acteurs politiques(Monusco)
- Burundi: Clashes With DRC Soldiers Denied(Iwacu)
- Congo-Kinshasa: UN Welcomes Signing of Political Agreement On Elections in DR Congo(UN News)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Deal Calls On Kabila to Step Down After 2017 Election(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Govts Adopt Internet Shutdowns to Quell Crises in 2016(East African)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Flood Kills Scores, Leaves Thousands Homeless(Deutsche Welle)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Kabila to Step Down in 2017 - Mediator(Al Jazeera)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Kabila - Reformer or Corrupt Authoritarian?(Deutsche Welle)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Tattoos in Kinshasa - Overcoming Conflict and Taboos(Al Jazeera)
- East Africa: U.S Mission Gives Uganda U.S. $40 Million for Refugees(Independent (Kampala))
- Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe 'Pays Military Debt to China With 35 Elephants' - Report(News24Wire)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Violence Leaves Dozens Dead(Deutsche Welle)
- Congo-Kinshasa: At Least 22 Killed in Troubled North Kivu Province(Al Jazeera)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Congo in Crisis As Kabila Clings On, UN Warns State Security(East African)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Kabila Deal Hangs By Thread After Marathon Meeting(Al Jazeera)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Kabila-Opposition Deal May Be Close(Al Jazeera)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Tentative Transition Deal Announced in DRC(Deutsche Welle)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Young Congolese Look to Chart a New Path(allAfrica)
- Congo-Kinshasa: France May Press EU Sanctions Against Kabila(RFI)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Ruling Alliance, Opposition Resume Talks(VOA)
- Congo-Kinshasa: 'Heavy-Handed and Irresponsible Response' to Protests Could Lead to Further Conflict, Warns UN Rights Chief(UN News)
- South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Saddened By Passing of SANDF Soldier in the DRC(SA Govt)
- South Africa: President Zuma Salutes SANDF Member Killed in DRC(SAnews.gov.za)
- Africa: Human Rights and Democracy in DR Congo Are in Danger(Monitor)
- Congo-Kinshasa: At Least 34 Dead in DR Congo Violence, Says Rights Group(Deutsche Welle)
