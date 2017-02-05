Top Headlines
- Africa: Scientists Warn of Oil Drilling At Lake Tanganyika(Citizen)
- Congo-Kinshasa: 'Real Investigation' Into DR Congo Violence Needed(Deutsche Welle)
- Congo-Kinshasa: U.S. Demands Independent Probe of Alleged Civilian Massacre in DRC(VOA)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Minors, Women Killed As DRC Forces Run Amok(CAJ News)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Militiamen Kill 25 Civilians in Ethnic Attack(Deutsche Welle)
- East Africa: Musicians Mourn Death of Leading Congolese Music Promoter Tamukati Ndongala(Nation)
- Africa: Who Cares About the ICC's Trial of LRA Fighter Dominic Ongwen?(African Arguments)
- East Africa: My Necktie Tricks With M23 Rebels and Why Kabila Should Leave Power(Monitor)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Budget Minister Casts Doubt on 2017 Elections(VOA)
- Africa: The AU's (Other) ICC Strategy(ISS)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Death Turned Political Football in the DRC(ISS)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Cycle of Terror Condemns Millions in DRC(CAJ News)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Why Fighting Fire With Fire in DRC's Virunga Park Isn't Helping Conservation(The Conversation Africa)
- Africa: Dar es Salaam Port Services Impress DR Congo(Daily News)
- Congo-Kinshasa: UN - Soldiers Kill 101 in Clashes With Kamwina Nsapu(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: Tanzania, Zambia, DR Congo to Build Bridge to Boost Trade(Citizen)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Clashes Leave Over 100 Dead(Deutsche Welle)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Congo Reacts to Tshisekedi's Death(Deutsche Welle)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Death Toll Rises in DRC Militia, Military Clashes(CAJ News)
- Congo-Kinshasa: UN Mission Slams Army as Scores Die in Fighting(Deutsche Welle)
- Congo-Kinshasa: The Best Way to Honour Tshisekedi Is to Take On the Fight for Democracy in DR Congo(African Arguments)
- Uganda: URA Impounds Shs120 Million Cosmetics From DR Congo(Monitor)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Fate of Former M23 Rebel Fighters Remains Unclear(East African)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Suspended Talks to Resume Next Week(VOA)
- East Africa: Uganda's Museveni Decries Shortage of Funding for Refugee Activities(Monitor)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi's Death Highlights Obstacles and Opportunities for Peace(allAfrica)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Its Time for Amani Festival in Goma(East African)
- Congo-Kinshasa: What Does Opposition Leader Tshisekedi's Death Mean for Road to Elections?(ICG)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi's Death Threatens Power-Sharing Plan(RFI)
- Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Mourns the Death of Preeminent Opposition Leader Etienne Tshisekedi(This is Africa)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Opposition at Crucial Impasse as Leader Dies(VOA)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Analysts Cast Doubt on Accord After Opposition Leader's Death(VOA)
