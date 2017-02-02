Top Headlines
- Africa: New African Railways Ride on Chinese Loans(VOA)
- Kenya: Kenya Strikes Deal With Djibouti to Back Amina Mohamed for AU Post(Nation)
- Kenya: Djibouti Backs Amina for AU Commission Chair Position(Nation)
- Djibouti: Djibouti Backs CS Amina for African Union Commission Post(Capital FM)
- Djibouti: Chinese Construction Firm Works to Hire More Locals(Focac)
- Ethiopia: Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway Officially Completed(DPFZA)
- Ethiopia: Djibouti-Ethiopia Railway Inaugurated(Addis Fortune)
- Djibouti: Shock As Family Members Stabbed to Death in Djibouti(Shabelle)
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.