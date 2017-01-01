Top Headlines
- Tanzania: Locals Urged to Abide By Foreign Laws While Abroad(Daily News)
- Malawi: Parents Disown Girls Who Quit Child Marriages(Malawi News Agency)
- Malawi: Tay Grin Scoops Another International Music Award - Chipapapa Gets Watsup TV Recogniton(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Zomba Councillors Want Mayoral Elections(Nyasa Times)
- Tanzania: Malawi Police Probes Tanzania 'Nuclear Spy' Reports(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Concerns Citizens Back Chakwera Over 'Mutharika Has Failed' Remarks(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Prophet Bushiri Spends Millions on Stage Shipped From Germany(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Woman Claims Giving Birth to Stones(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Authorities Arrest 200 Suspects On Wildlife Crimes(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: MCP Councillor Sex Rap - 3 Girls Testify How Mlogera Defiled Them(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Over 600 Ex-Miners Protest in Karonga(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Admarc Deport Manager and Three Others Arrested for Selling Fake Fertilizers(Malawi News Agency)
- Malawi: Village Banking Debtor Commits Suicide(Malawi News Agency)
- Malawi: Malawi to Benefit From $20.8 Million Dfid Grant to Tackle Drought Crisis - Life-Saving Cash Channelled Through Unicef(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Double Allowances Sandal for Malawi Govt Officials - Mzuzu City Council Released K1.5mil On Mutharika Visit Flouting Procedures(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Two Pedestrians Killed in Hit and Run Crash(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: A Very Rich Ending to 2016 TNM Super League(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Bingu Stadium to Host Luso TV 'Bus Ipite' 2nd Leg - Wanderers Vs Bullets(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Rwandese Refugee in Malawi Now Medical Doctor - Mireille Twayigira Defies Odds, Two Wars and a Traumatic Past(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Malawi Cities Set for Mayoral Elections in Jan - DPP's Ngalande Challenging Chalamanda in Blantyre, Mkandawire Faces 3 Challengers in Mzuzu(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: MBC Professionalism Has Gone to the Dogs - MP Kawale(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: PAC to Name and Shame 'Cashgate' Suspects - Malawi Leader Clears 7 Rotten Ministers(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Jappie Challenges North District Governors to Back Under Fire Sanga or Quit DPP(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Pastor Henry Mwikhoma Bringing People Close to the Creator Through Music(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Gwamba Launches 'Jesus Is My Boss' Album in Style - Prophet Bushiri Buys CD K10 Million(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Chilumpha Mourns Wife - Ex-Malawi VP Denies Forming New Party(Nyasa Times)
- Tanzania: Govt Investigates Malawi 'Spies' Reports(Citizen)
- Malawi: SRNL Rainbow Paints Final Day January 21(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Gospel Star Survives 'Assassination Attempt'(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Mutharika Grants 'Christmas Clemency' to Hundreds of Prisoners(Nyasa Times)
