- Malawi: Airport Police Intercepts Ukraine Bound Marijuana(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Farmers Union Worry Over Delay to Implement Subsidy Program(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Corruption Bleeds Nation's Wobbling Economy(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Nomads Seal Deal for U-20 Stars From Namiwawa FC(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Blame Game Over Queens Allowances(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Justice Chirwa Out of Contempt Charges Against Agriculture Minister Chaponda(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Govt to Roll Out ID Mass Registration Exercise(Nyasa Times)
- Ghana: AfDB Approves U.S.$69.6 Million Risk Participation in Infrastructure Sector Investments in Ghana, Malawi and Mozambique(African Development Bank)
- Malawi: Miss Heritage Malawi 2016 Dethroned(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Chiefs Angry With 'Sex for Food' Report(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Minister Forced to Inspect 'Stinking' Lands Offices(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Immune-Boosting Juice Receives Commendation(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Charity Perfomance to Raise Funds for Sanitary Pads(Nyasa Times)
- Zambia: Group Reveals Rot in Maizegate(Nyasa Times)
- Nigeria: Malawi to Explore Nigeria's Oil, Gas Transparency Initiative(Guardian)
- Malawi: Celebrities to Feature On DStv's Zambezi Magic(Nyasa Times)
- Tanzania: Tanzania, Malawi to Revisit Talks on 'Spies' and Border Dispute(East African)
- Tanzania: Tanzania, Malawi Presidents Meet to Smooth Diplomatic Tensions(East African)
- Malawi: Search for Miss Malawi Goes South - Organisers(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Should Govt Reform Abortion Law?(CSJNews)
- Malawi: Midwives Shortage Looms(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: U.S. Denies 'Visa-Free Travel' Rumours(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Rwanda to Send Witness for Genocide Suspect Extradition Case(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Electoral Commission to Adjust Operations - Report(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Opposition Wants President in Parliament for Grilling(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Gospel Trio to Release Album(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Needy Student Asks for College Fees From Well Wishers(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Wanderers Shifts Players Gala Awards Postponed(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: LGBT Battle for Healthcare(Deutsche Welle)
- Malawi: Rihanna Visits a School in Malawi During Charity Trip(Nyasa Times)
- Malawi: Maize Prices Continue to Go Down(Nyasa Times)
- Nigeria: Malawi Delegation Arrives Abuja This Week On a Study Tour of Eiti Implementation(This Day)
