Top Headlines
- South Africa: Study Confirms Existence of 'Lost Continent'(News24Wire)
- South Africa: 'Lost Continent' Found Under Mauritius(Wits University)
- Africa: Mauritius' IOX Wants to Build an International Cable to Link India to Africa(Balancing Act)
- Mauritius: Mauritius Standards Bureau (Certification Mark) Regulations to Be Amended(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Prime Minister Hands Over to Son(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Newly Appointed Prime Minister Outlines Key Priorities for the Country(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Necessary Actions Taken for Finance Sector to Remain Vibrant, Says Good Governance Minister(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Australia and Mauritius Collaborate On Maritime Safety and Security(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: CEB to Implement Green Energy Scheme for Cooperatives(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Health Minister Urges Newly Qualified Doctors to Go for Super-Specialisation(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Strategic Action Plan On Suicide Prevention(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Capacity Building - a Crucial Element in Suicide Prevention Among Youth(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: E-Governance - Regional Academy in Mauritius to Further Digital Culture(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Regional E-Governance Academy to Be Set Up in Mauritius(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Sir Anerood Meets Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Chad(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: ICT/BPO Industry Review - 2016 a Year Marked By Growth for the Sector(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Health Ministry Adopts General Guidelines for Antibiotic Prescription(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Mauritius Police Force to Recruit 340 Temporary Police Constables(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Government to Appoint Migration Service Provider(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Mauritius to Seek Chinese Expertise to Set Up a National Cultural Troupe, Says PM(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Scheme for Textile and Apparel Exporters to Europe to Kick Off(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Senior Police Officers Attend Working Session With Commissioner of Police(Government of Mauritius)
- Kenya: Fidelity Bank Shareholders Approve Acquisition By SBM Holdings(Capital FM)
- Mauritius: National Small Business Incubator Scheme Kicks Off(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Rodrigues Regional Assembly Elections - Polling Day Fixed for February 12(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Mauritius-India - Agreement On Gainful Employment for Family Members of Diplomatic Mission(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Dr Amina Mohamed Discusses Setting Up of a JCC Between Kenya and Mauritius With the PM(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: National Economy to Undergo Positive Boost in 2017, Says PM(Government of Mauritius)
