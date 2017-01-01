Top Headlines
- Mauritius: Mauritius, a Respected Model of Peaceful Coexistence, Says President(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Marine Spatial Plan to Be Elaborated for the Exclusive Economic Zone of Mauritius(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Govt to Inculcate a Responsible Gambling Code of Conduct, Says PM(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: President of the Republic Calls for Need of a Culture Based On Transparency(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Mauritius Holds Air Service Negotiations With 12 Countries(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Lord Phillips of Worth Matravers to Chair Integrity Reporting Board(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Sugar Industry Efficiency (Amendment) Bill Voted to Ensure Long-Term Viability of Sugarcane Industry(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Sports, a Vital Tool to Strengthen Patriotism, Says Minister Sawmynaden(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Mega Blood Donation 2016(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Increased Awareness On Road Safety for End of Year Festive Season(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Report of Study On Real Cause of Flooding in Flood Prone Areas Makes Several Recommendations(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: SMEs On Course for a New Boost, Says Minister Bholah(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Mauritius and Egypt to Explore New Avenues of Cooperation(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Live Broadcasting of National Assembly Proceedings(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Cybercrime - Attorney General Attended the Octopus Conference(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Minister Bodha - Public Transport System to Undergo Major Transformation With Metro Express(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Enhancing Road Network Connectivity Through Better Use of Roundabouts(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Inauguration of Case Noyale 66/22 Kv Substation(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Mauritian Beaches 'Don't Belong to South Africans' - Activists(Daily Maverick)
- Mauritius: Energy Efficiency Regulations to Be Effective in 2017(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Prime Minister Meets President Lions Club International(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Quality Care for All Is the Set Objective, Says Health Minister(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Deputy Secretary General of Commonwealth Discusses Progress Regarding Climate Finance Access Hub With PM(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Mauritius a Staunch Advocate of Participatory Diplomacy, Says PM(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Government to Introduce the Non-Citizens Property Restriction Amendment Bill(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Best Mauritian Scientist Award - Mauritius to Grow By Way of Research and Innovation, Says Minister(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Maritime Surveillance - Mauritius Police Force Equipped With New Patrol Vessel and Two Chetak Helicopters(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Access to Financial Support Explained By the Deputy Secretary-General of Commonwealth(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Roof Slab Grant Scheme Giving a Hand Up to Vulnerable Families(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Mauritius and India Undertake Joint Hydrographic Survey(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: Organic Crop Production - Award of Certificates for Training of Trainers(Government of Mauritius)
- Mauritius: International Human Rights Day 2016 - Workshop for Members of the Human Rights Technical Committee(Government of Mauritius)
