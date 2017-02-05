Medal Standings
|Country
|Total
|1
|Kenya
|6
|6
|1
|13
|2
|South Africa
|2
|6
|2
|10
|3
|Ethiopia
|1
|2
|5
|8
|4
|Algeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Cote d'Ivoire
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Burundi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Egypt
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|Niger
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Morocco
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|1
|1
