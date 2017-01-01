Top Headlines
- Africa: Govts Adopt Internet Shutdowns to Quell Crises in 2016(East African)
- Rwanda: Another Kenyan Bank Set to Enter Local Financial Market(New Times)
- Rwanda: Govt Closes in on Genocide Fugitives in Congo Brazzaville(New Times)
- Rwanda: IPRC-East Holiday Programme Introduces Children to the Ideals of TVET(New Times)
- Rwanda: Kirehe Coach Kishi Rallies His Team Ahead of Rayon Clash(New Times)
- Rwanda: Central Bank Intervenes as Bad Loans Increase(New Times)
- Rwanda/Kenya: Kenyan Clubs Interested in Police Striker Usengimana(New Times)
- Rwanda: Commercial Banks Directed to Increase Lending(New Times)
- Rwanda: Govt to Double Support Towards Cycling, Handball(New Times)
- Rwanda: RNIT Iterambere Fund Net Asset Value Grows(New Times)
- Rwanda: Okoko Desperate to Turn Around Mukura's Fortunes(New Times)
- Rwanda: Crystal Telecom Counter Gains Rwf2(New Times)
- Rwanda: Meet the Women Achievers of 2016(New Times)
- Rwanda: Rwf7 Billion Musanze Market Nears Completion(New Times)
- Rwanda: Govt to Rehabilitate Cyanika Road to Boost Regional Trade(New Times)
- Rwanda: Gicumbi FC Threatens to Pull Out of League(New Times)
- Rwanda: Kigali to Start Roads Expansion Project(New Times)
- Malawi: Rwandese Refugee in Malawi Now Medical Doctor - Mireille Twayigira Defies Odds, Two Wars and a Traumatic Past(Nyasa Times)
- Rwanda: Pepiniere FC Threatens to Pull Out of National League(New Times)
- Rwanda: Athletics Duo Head to Germany for New Year's Eve Road Race(New Times)
- Rwanda: Understanding the Rationale Behind Made-in-Rwanda Expo(New Times)
- Rwanda: Prisons Must Review Electrical Installations - Mukantabana(New Times)
- Rwanda: Over 100 Vets Acquire Genetic Improvement Skills, Equipment(New Times)
- Rwanda: Over 20 Grassroots Leaders Resign in Bugesera(New Times)
- Rwanda: Energy Utility Moves to Enhance Efficiency, Revenue Collection(New Times)
- Rwanda: She-Amavubi Ranked for the First Time By FIFA(New Times)
- Rwanda: Seninga Bemoans Individual Errors as Police Drop Points(New Times)
- Rwanda/Morocco: Duo Undergo Successful Knee Surgery in Morocco(New Times)
- Rwanda: U-20 Handball Team Turns Focus to 2017 African Championship(New Times)
- Rwanda: Patriots Overpower Espoir in Hoops League(New Times)
- Rwanda: Cantata 2016 Ends on High(New Times)
- Rwanda: Rayon Coach Lauds Hat Trick Hero Nahimana(New Times)
