Outgoing President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that he is going to take a significant break from political activities after his handover in January. This is for him to rest after working so hard for a long time.

According to the President, he has no definite plans on the next course to take after leaving office as a President, but he is at least sure of taking a break. He however, hinted he will likely be engaged in sub-regional, continental and global issues subsequently.

I have no plans yet. My immediate intention is to take a well-deserved rest after three years of working without a single break. I guess that going forward I will be more engaged on sub-regional, continental and global matters.

The President's interest is already being substantiated as he has recently been appointed a co-mediator, together with Nigerian President Buhari (as Chief Mediator), to handle the current political impasse in The Gambia. This was done at the ECOWAS 50th ordinary session of the authority of heads of state and government, held on Saturday, December 17, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, President John Mahama thanked the community for all the contributions they made to the success of his administration. He invited them to the handover ceremony scheduled for January 7, 2017. He also reiterated his plans to take a long break after the ceremony, pointing out that he has worked for three years in a row without taking a rest.

President Mahama will be commencing a nation-wide Farewell Tour today [Tuesday]. He will cease the opportunity to thank Ghanaians for their support and contributions throughout his time in office.

The President is expected to start off his tour from the Upper East Region before moving to the Upper West, Northern, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Central and Western Regions, respectively.