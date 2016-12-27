27 December 2016

Congo-Brazzaville: Sassou N'Guesso to Meet U.S. President-Elect Trump

President Denis Sassou N'Guesso of the Republic of Congo will meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for talks on Tuesday,  the presidency said on Monday.

An announcement posted on Sassou N'Guesso's website  and Facebook  page said he would meet Trump in his capacity as president of a high-level committee of the African Union on Libya.

The statement said that during his visit to "the country of Uncle Sam", Sassou N'Guesso would also discuss other crises affecting the world.

AllAfrica's publishing partner, Les Dépêches de Brazzaville quoted a communiqué signed by Firmin Ayessa, the director of the president's office, as saying that the talks would explore ways of ending the crisis in Libya and also focus on other African issues.

The publisher said the meeting was taking place at Trump's invitation and that the discussions would "undoubtedly" include Brazzaville-Washington relations.

Sassou N'Guesso was returned to power for a third term earlier this year after changing the country's constitution to remove term and age limits which would have prevented him from standing again. He has been in power for all but five of the last 36 years. He lost an election in 1992 but returned to office five years later.

Congo-Brazzaville

