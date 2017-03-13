South Africa: Riky Rick Quits Record Label

Cape Town — Hip-Hop rapper Riky Rick has confirmed that he has cut ties with his record label Mabala Noise.

In a series of tweets the rapper Riky Rick gives his reasons for leaving the stable.

Dear friends and fam, The past couple weeks have been hectic. The metro speech was a moment of clarity for me. Brought me back to reality.

I didn't think about the consequences or who would get mad. I just wanted to do the right thing. Inspire the kids to not be slaves to THEM.

You might see all this material s**t and think It makes life easier. It doesn't. Money is just an illusion to keep us making DUMB decisions.

At this point they have taken back what they think makes me happy. They have threatened the future of me and my family. They want us gone.

They gonna want you to believe that I'm crazy or I'm playing politics. NO. IM JUST WOKE.

You Can't Sell Your Soul bro... It doesn't belong to you. It belongs to God.

I'm begging all you talented kids out there. Don't go the road I had to go. Pave your own way. Don't anybody try steal your movement.

I say that to say this...

The world is ready for us to be ourselves. I didn't think its time but you all encouraged me with all your emails and tweets. Let's rebuild.

After long prayer and conversation with God, I am no longer part of Mabala Noise [sic] Blessings to everyone there. Thank you for the love."

Riky signed a contract with Mabala Noise in June 2016.