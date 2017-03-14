14 March 2017

South Africa: Metro FM Awards Scandal - Who Were The Real Winners?

These supposed "real" results have been leaked by #TwitterCSI via SA Hip Hop Mag.
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — SA Hip Hop Mag has leaked what is supposedly to be the "real" Metro FM Awards results. According to the magazine's Twitter account, someone hacked the South African Broadcasting Corporation servers and recovered results that are radically different from those announced on February 25, 2017.

If you recall, many felt cheated when Mabala Noise record label artists took the majority of the awards.  Each winner in the various categories walked away with R100,000 in prize money. This even triggered rumours that the label had paid to get the awards.

Here is a list of the controversial winners against the supposedly winners:

                             Winner                               "Real" Winner

Best Music Video:  Du Boiz for Dope Dream        Mafikizolo (Kucheza)

Song of the Year:   Nasty C's Hell Naw               Babes Wodumo (Wololo)

Best Collaboration: Ms Pru's Ameni                    Kwesta (Mayibabo)

Best Hip Hop:   Nasty C's Bad Hair Extensions   Kwesta(Dakar)

Mabala Noise is already trending as one of their artist Riky Rick quit the label publicly yesterday. The rapper made headlines and caused much chatter on social media after his Metro FM Awards acceptance speech, during which he said that the music industry is rigged in favour of those with money.

