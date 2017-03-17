17 March 2017

South Africa: Stars to Battle For a Golden Horn at Film Awards

Photo: SAFTAs
South African Film and Television Awards.
By Melody Chironda

The 11th annual South African Film and Television Awards will be held at Sun City on 18 March.

The show will be hosted by media personalities Thando Thabethe and Katlego Maboe. Flamboyant Somizi will join the pair as a red carpet and celebrity-couch correspondent.

Over 400 production companies submitted their work for entries.

The ceremony will be televised live on SABC 2 (DStv 192) at 19:30.

Here are the nominees:

TELEVISION

Best TV Soap/Telenovela

High Rollers
Isibaya
The Road

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela

High Rollers
Isibaya
The Road

Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

Anthony Coleman - High Rollers
Justin Strydom - High Rollers
Siyabonga Thwala – Isibaya

Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

Tina Jaxa - Gold Diggers
Clementine Mosimane - Gold Diggers
Masasa Mbangeni - Scandal!

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

Mandla Gaduka - Ashes to Ashes
Pallance Dladla - Isibaya
Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

Maggie Benedict - Ashes to Ashes
Nandi Nyembe - Ashes to Ashes
Linda Sebezo - Sharon Dlamini

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap/Telenovela

High Rollers
Isibaya
Uzalo

Most Popular TV Soap

Isibaya
Zabalaza
The Road
Gold Digger
Isidingo
Generations, The Legacy
Uzalo
Ashes to Ashes
Rhythm City
Suidooster
Getroud met Rugby - Die Sepie
Ring of Lies
Greed and Desire
Binnelanders
High Rollers
7de Laan
Scandal!

Best TV Drama

Bloedbroers
Heist
Sober Companion

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama

Bloedbroers
Heist
Sober Companion

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama

Die Boekklub
Fluitens
JAB

Best Actor - TV Drama

Neels van Jaarsveld - Bloedbroers
Jerry Mofokeng - Heist
Trevor Gumbi - Sober Companion

Best Actress - TV Drama

Tiffany Barbuzano - Sober Companion
Brenda Ngxoli - Hustle
Linda Sokhulu - Sokhulu and Partners

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama

Chris van Niekerk - Die Boekklub
Tumisho Masha - Saints and Sinners
Warren Masemola - Heist

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Jana Cilliers - Die Boekklub
Tina Jaxa - Isikizi
Samela Tyelbooi - It's Complicated

Best TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZANews
Hotel
Those Who Can't

Best Actress - TV Comedy

Sola Nombona
Hannah Barnard
Chantal Herman

Best Actor - TV Comedy

James Borthwick
Kagiso Lediga
Grant Swanby

Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy

Sylvaine Strike
Kate Normington
Robyn Scott

Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy

Deon Lotz
Graham Wier
Reabetswe Rangaka

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy

Hotel
Puppet Nation ZANews
Those Who Can't

Best Talk Show Host

Anele Mdoda - Real Talk with Anele
Bonnie Mbuli - Afternoon Express
Karen Zoid - Republiek van  Zoid Afrika

Best Factual Education Programme

Diamond River Hunters
Now or Never
Ocean Adventurer

Best Current Affairs Actuality Programme

Carte Blanche
Saving Microbabies
Spieners

Best Magazine Show

50/50
All Access Mzansi
The Man Cave

Best Variety Show

Expresso
Jou Ma se Chef
Sarah Graham Food Safari

Best Talk Show

Real Talk with Anele
Republiek van Zoid Afrika
The Chatroom

Best International Format Show

Clash of the Choirs SA
The Great South African Bake Off
The Voice SA

Best TV Presenter

Tumi Morake
Sivuyile Ngesi
Bob Mabena
Katlego Maboe
Chanley Wong
Laurian Nortje
Lawrence Maleka
Thembisa Mdoda
Masechaba Ndlovu

Best Reality Show

The Ultimate Braai Master
Vrydag4uur
Weg!Aftepaaie, Namibie

Best Game Show

Musiek Roulette
Noot vir Noot
Point of Order

Best Music Show

Coke Studio
Jam Sandwich
Xperia Mashlab

Best Youth Programme

100% Youth
Craz-e Sistahood
MTV Base meets Bill Gates

Best Children's Programme

Challenge SOS
Disney Cookout
Silly Seasons - Piece of Cake

Best Wildlife Programme

Africa's Trees of Life - Camelthorn Tree
Brothers in Blood: The Lions of the Sabi Sand
Soul of the Elephant

Best Made for TV Movie

Skorokoro
Die Geur van Appelkose
Stick-Up

FILM

Best Actor - Feature Film

Deon Lotz, Dis Koue Kos, Skat
Dan Jaques Mouton, Noem My Skollie
Garion Dowds, Shepherds and Butchers

Best Actress - Feature Film

Anel Alexander - Sink
Shoki Mokgape - Sink
Christia Visser - Tess

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Grant Swanby - Modder en Bloed
Abdurahgmaan Adams - Noem My Skollie
Deon Lotz - Shepherds and Butchers

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

Hlubi Mboya - Dora's Peace
Leleti Khumalo - Free State
Renate Stuurman - Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Best Documentary Feature

Alison
Doc-U-Mentally
Nobody's Died Laughing

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary Feature

Alison
Doc-U-Mentally
Nobody's Died Laughing

Best Documentary Short

Cape Town Carnival 2016 - Street LIfe
South African Heroes - Theresa Gwala
The Silent Form

Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Short

I Walk Alone
Six to Six
The Silent Form

Best Student Film

Arid
Finding Freedom
The Locket

Best Short Film

Konneksies
The Suit
Vryslag

Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film

Jim Petrak, Modder en Bloed
Ivan Millborrow, Shepherds and Butchers
Barry Donnelly, Sink

Best Achievement in Costume Design - Feature Film

Nerine Pienaar & Jolandi Pienaar, Dora's Peace
Emma Moss, Noem My Skollie
Diana Cilliers, Shepherds and Butchers

Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling - Feature Film

Diane Allen, Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Gale Shepherd, Noem My Skollie
Marli Kruger & Talli Patcher, Shepherds and Butchers

