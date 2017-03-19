South Africa: Legendary Actor, Director Joe Mafela Dies

Photo: Comics' Choice

Legendary actor and director Joe Mafela has died. Here he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Comics' Choice Awards in 2015.

Cape Town — Joe "Sdumo" Mafela, South African TV and theatre legend, has died at the age of 75. There has been an outpouring of condolences and messages from across the country from those touched by his work.

South Africans fondly remember him for conceptualising and starring in early Chicken Licken television advertisements, and writing the "It's good, good, good, it's good it's nice" jingle in 1986.

Mafela released the album Shebeleza Felas, with the popular hit Shebeleza (Okongo Mame) a decade later, and it was a huge success, with Shebeleza becoming the theme song at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.

The legendary actor and director had numerous awards to his name, including the Lifetime Achievement award at the Naledi Theatre Awards in 2005, and another Lifetime Achievement Award at the Savanna Comics' Choice Awards two years ago.

Mafela was 75, and reportedly died in a car accident – with speculation that he had a heart attack before losing control of his vehicle last night.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa wrote: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the news of the passing of legendary Actor, Director & Musician ubaba Joe Mafela.

“ We extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of ubaba Joe Mafela , the nation has lost a crown jewel of our arts & culture. ”

Some other tweets:



Rest In Peace Joe Mafela. He made us laugh during South Africa's dark past. May we never forget him or his work. - Khaya Dlanga

RIP to # Legendary Joe Mafela # africa has lost one one of its biggest actors... # ripjoemafela - Nkomesha Litunga

Joe Mafela kept us entertained...Sgudi Snays, Going Up, Khululeka, Madam & Eve, man I haven't felt this sad in a very long time. RIP legend - Serurubele