Uganda: Ghetto Kids Crew Dances Better Than Chris Brown - French Montana

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Ghetto Kids dancers with French Montana.

The popular U.S. rapper was recently in Uganda shooting a documentary called The Motherland.

In an interview with a U.S. Celebrity Gossip and Entertainment News TMZ, the rapper revealed that he was impressed with his new music video shot in Uganda. French Montana was blown away by the moves he saw the Ghetto kids crew put down on the set.

"The realest talent is not here [U.S.], these kids can dance better than Chris Brown," he said.

French Montana has featured the dance group in his latest video, Unforgettable, featuring U.S rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd.

Karim Kharbouch, popularly known as French Montana, was born in Morocco.