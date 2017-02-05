Top Headlines
- Africa: UNAIDS Wants Museveni to Champion Aids Fight World-Wide(Independent (Kampala))
- East Africa: Second Europe Trade Deal Deadline Elapses As Region Still Undecided(New Times)
- Uganda: Speaker's Helicopter Not on Country's List of Priorities(Monitor)
- Uganda: Kampala Minister Kamya Approves KCCA Accountability Committee(Monitor)
- Uganda: National Council of Sports declare 'Uganda Olympic Committee' is Non-Existent'(Monitor)
- Uganda: Chinese Firm Tiens' Health Pyramid Scrutinised(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: Airtel Plans Africa Stakes Sale in Bid to Reduce Debt(Monitor)
- Uganda: Kampala to Get Shs180 Billion Shopping Mall(Monitor)
- East Africa: Why Uganda Must Send Her Best to East African Legislative Assembly(Monitor)
- Uganda: Confidence in Uganda's Economy Still Low - Expert(Monitor)
- Uganda: Why Democratic Party National Chairman Quit to Become Ambassador(Monitor)
- East Africa: Region, FAO U.S.$440,000 Grant to Tackle Youth Unemployment(Monitor)
- Uganda: Christians Vow Not to Work With New Bishop(Monitor)
- Uganda: Harmful Counterfeit Products Flood Lira(Monitor)
- Uganda: 67 Muteesa I Royal University Students to Miss Graduation(Monitor)
- Uganda: District Council Asks Govt to Upgrade Health Centre(Monitor)
- Uganda: Health Records Assistant in Trouble Over Theft of Govt Drugs(Monitor)
- Uganda: Justice Kavuma and the 'Stupid' Court Order(Monitor)
- Uganda: Prepare to Deal With Rainy Season Hazards(Monitor)
- East Africa: Magufuli, Museveni Hatch Economic Partnership EPA Plan(Independent (Kampala))
- Africa: Get Rich or Die Trying - the Chinese Multinational Scamming Millions From Ugandans(African Arguments)
- Uganda: New Spy Boss' Son Charged With Girlfriend's Murder(Monitor)
- Uganda: Police Recover Five Bodies of Boat Accident Victims(Monitor)
- Uganda: Police Officer Kills Wife, Himself Over HIV positive Results(Monitor)
- Uganda: Health, Safety Takes Back Seat in Busoga Gold Rush(Oil in Uganda)
- Uganda: Schools to Lower S5 Entry Points(Monitor)
- Uganda: Police Rescue Suspected Serial Rapist(Monitor)
- Uganda: ADB Offers Shs3.5 Billion Grant for Development of Biomass Plant(Monitor)
- Uganda: Who Shall Account For Those Who Die While Fighting For Our Right to Live?(Monitor)
- Uganda: Cheap, Deadly Booze Killing Uganda's Future(Monitor)
- Uganda: Unpaid Coach Micho Wants to Stay, Holds Luwagga Dear(Monitor)
- Uganda: We Are Not Exposed to Crane Bank Toxic Loans, Says dfcu(Monitor)
