Top Headlines
- Africa: Govts Adopt Internet Shutdowns to Quell Crises in 2016(East African)
- Uganda: Blind Former LRA Child Soldier, Breaks Stereotypes(Al Jazeera)
- Uganda: Kasaija Warns UNRA On U.S.$151 Million Busega-Mpigi Expressway(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda: King Mumbere Bail Application to Be Heard January 9(Monitor)
- Uganda: Govt to Investigate Army Over Ghost Pilot Scam(Monitor)
- Uganda: Country's Security Agencies Infiltrated by Mafia - Police General(Monitor)
- Uganda: Court Orders Govt to Produce Missing Kasese Conflict Suspects(Monitor)
- Uganda: Evidence Links All Kasese Suspects to the Conflict - Police Chief(Monitor)
- Africa: What We Can Learn From Turkey to Grow National Carrier(Monitor)
- Uganda: King Mumbere Must Face Law - Museveni(Monitor)
- Uganda: Govt to Build U.S.$1.28 Billion Irrigation Scheme in Pallisa(Monitor)
- Uganda: Makerere Students Reject Tuition Fee Deadline(Monitor)
- Uganda: What is the Truth About Kampala - Entebbe Expressway?(Monitor)
- Uganda: No Show By Ministers As Committee Probes LC Polls(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda: Cranes' Nsibambi, Mugerwa, Watenga Dropped(Monitor)
- Uganda: Is Uganda Broadcasting Corporation Too Sick to Be Treated?(Monitor)
- Uganda: Local Authorities Clash Over Golf Course Land(Monitor)
- Uganda: Paralysed Man Wants to Meet Bank of Uganda Governor(Monitor)
- Uganda: Chinese Firms, Workers Urged to Respect Each Other at work(Monitor)
- Africa: Does Women Occupation of Top Leadership Positions Translate Into Emancipation?(Monitor)
- Africa: Have a Conflict-Free Holiday With in-Laws(Monitor)
- Uganda: Landlords and Tenants Should Have a Good Working Relationship(Monitor)
- Uganda: Bodybuilding 2016 - Women Hit Stage As Byekwaso Goes West(Monitor)
- Uganda: Acholi Paramount Chief Promises to Kill Stray Elephants(Monitor)
- Uganda: Judicial Officers Face Disciplinary Action Over Executions in Holiday(Monitor)
- Uganda: UPDF Helps Prepare Kololo for World Cross-Country Champs(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda: Six Die in Road Accidents in Lango(Monitor)
- Uganda: Deal With Message, Not the Messenger(Monitor)
- Uganda: Which Big Plays of 2016 Paid Off? What Next in 2017?(Monitor)
- Uganda: 2016 Trending House Designs(Monitor)
- Uganda: The Real Estate Sector in Review(Monitor)
- Africa: Here Is to a Borderless Africa in 2017 and Beyond!(Monitor)
