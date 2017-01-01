Top Headlines
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Reach End of Afcon Road(Independent (Kampala))
- Congo-Kinshasa: Fear of Rebels' Return Fuels Tensions(East African)
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon(RFI)
- Uganda: Museveni Settles Archbishop Nkoyooyo's U.S.$23 000 Medicals Bills(Monitor)
- Egypt/Uganda: Cottonwool for the Old Man of Afcon(allAfrica)
- Uganda/Ghana: Aucho Itches for Game of His Life(Monitor)
- Uganda/Egypt: Wasswa Hopes for Discipline and Better Finishing Against Egypt(Monitor)
- Uganda/Ghana: Isinde Dropped After Ghana Defeat(Monitor)
- Uganda: Gospel Artist Arrested Over Attempted Theft(Monitor)
- Uganda: Accounting Officers, Auditors Now Face Tougher Rules(East African)
- Uganda: President Museveni Defends U.S.$1.7 Million 'Presidential Handshake'(East African)
- Uganda: City Businessman Charged Over Shs14 Billion Tax Fraud(Monitor)
- Uganda: Police Blame Killing of Elderly Women On Alcoholism(Monitor)
- East Africa: Special Interest Groups to Be Represented in EALA(Monitor)
- Uganda: Oulanyah Blames Rising Teen Pregnancies On Older Men(Monitor)
- Uganda: Uganda Rolls Out SGR Line Construction to Kenya Border(East African)
- Uganda: Iganga Earmarks 140 Acres for Industrial Park(Monitor)
- Uganda: KCCA, Show Human Face On Evictions(Monitor)
- Uganda: UPDF, UAF Start Final Course Adjustments(Monitor)
- Uganda: High Lending Rates Discouraging Private Sector-Led Growth - Kasaija(Monitor)
- Uganda: 60 Wakiso UPE Schools in Bad Shape(Monitor)
- Uganda: Use Ferries to Foster Economic Growth and Development(Monitor)
- Uganda: Cement Companies Rush to Set Up New Plants in Tororo(Monitor)
- Uganda: Schools, Parents Lose Millions to Fake NGO(Monitor)
- East Africa: Why Uganda Is Region's Football King(Citizen)
- Uganda: Parliament Agrees to Investigate Museveni's 'Oil Golden Handshake'(Independent (Kampala))
- East Africa: Kenya Bans Ugandan Poultry Products Over Bird Flu(Monitor)
- Uganda: Museveni Admits Economic Growth Has Not Been Inclusive(Monitor)
- Uganda: Blood Shortage Hits Health Facilities(Monitor)
- Uganda: Fire Guts Kyambura Game Lodge(Monitor)
- Uganda/Gabon: Ugandans Pay Shs30, 000 for Shs3, 600 Ticket in Gabon(Monitor)
- Uganda: Makerere Visitation Committee to Conduct Head Count of Students(Monitor)
