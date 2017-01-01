Top Headlines
- Uganda: When Buses, Matatus and Boda Bodas Became Our Public Transport System(Monitor)
- Congo-Kinshasa: Uganda Rebel Returns Add to Growing Headache for Kabila and Congo(IRIN)
- Uganda: 'You Belong to Joseph Kony'(African Arguments)
- Uganda: Museveni Appoints 37 New Ambassadors(Monitor)
- Uganda: DFCU Takes Over Crane Bank(Monitor)
- Uganda: Kiyonga New Ambassador to China(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda: Makerere to Build Shs70 Billion Innovations Hub(Monitor)
- Uganda: Suspects Hired Cars for Kabamba Attack - Witness(Monitor)
- Uganda: Shs700 Billion Held in Excess Reserves By Banks(Monitor)
- Uganda: Farmers Petition President Over Cooperatives(Monitor)
- Africa: Afcon Tit Bits - No Electricity At Gabon Airport(Monitor)
- East Africa: It's in Uganda's Interest to Keep Supporting South Sudan Peace Efforts(Monitor)
- Uganda: Oil Infrastructure Spending to Increase Govt Domestic Borrowing(Monitor)
- Uganda/Gabon: Luwagga Departing Gabon With Diminished Reputation(Monitor)
- Uganda/Gabon: Cranes in Gabon - the Postmortem(Monitor)
- Africa: Keeping Your Health Status Secret? Big Error(Monitor)
- Uganda: Why Don't Our Local TV Stations Give Weather Forecasts, Warnings(Monitor)
- Uganda: Why Ending Child Poverty Is a Moral Necessity(Monitor)
- Uganda: Couple Dumps Dead Baby At Medic's Office(Monitor)
- Uganda: 15 Injured in Ibanda Car Accident(Monitor)
- Uganda: Civil Society Faults Govt On Budget Implementation(Monitor)
- Uganda: Bukeeri Faces Drug Shortage(Monitor)
- Uganda: At Least 70 Houses Torched in Clan Revenge Attacks(Monitor)
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes and Eagles Book Their Tickets Home #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Uganda: Police Chief Says Besigye is One of His Challenge in 12 Years(Monitor)
- Uganda: Red Tape Delays Islamic Banking, Bancassurance(East African)
- Egypt: Egypt Win Bid to Host 2017 Afro-Basket Zone V Tourney(New Times)
- Uganda: Museveni Celebrates 31 Years In Office(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda: Besigye - 'I Will Not Return to This Nakawa Court'(Independent (Kampala))
- Uganda: Uganda Welcomes More Refugees Daily Than Some in Europe Annually, Charity Says(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Africa: The Presidential Victor in Africa in 2016 - Is It the People, Courts or Army?(Monitor)
- Uganda: Understanding the Idea of Affordable Housing(Monitor)
