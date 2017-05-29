South Africa: Zuma Escapes Again

Cape Town — President Jacob Zuma has survived the latest attempt from within the ruling African National Congress to force him to step down.

News24.com and Bloomberg are reporting sources within the party's national executive as saying that the body decided at a meeting on Sunday not to vote on a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

Bloomberg reported that Zuma told the meeting he would not step down. He also accused "foreign agents" of being behind the push against him and said the matter should never be raised again.

News24 reported a source as saying Zuma "was very angry. It was the first time I have seen him so angry."

Zuma reportedly told executive members to stop criticising him in public. He was quoted as saying: "I have been quiet because I don't want to harm the ANC, so continue attacking me in the media and you will see."

This is a developing story. Updated reports will be posted as they are received.