South Africa: No Visa Yet - Will Singer Babes Wodumo Attend #BETAwards?

Cape Town — Did nursing the disappointment of the SAMA awards lead to Babes Wodumo missing out on her U.S. visa?

It seems like popular singer will be watching the BET Awards from the comfort of her sofa as she is apparently struggling to secure her visa for America.

The singer has been trending on social media because Wodumo and her manager-boyfriend Mampintsha are reported to have applied for their visas a little too late.

The duo are supposed to attend the BET Awards in Los Angeles, where she is nominated in the Best International Act: Africa category. The ceremony is on Sunday, June 25.

In a statement, the organisers of the BET Awards, Viacom International Media Networks Africa, said: "As Viacom International Media Networks Africa, we have assisted the 2017 BET Awards nominees in securing their travel requirements in a speedy manner. However it has been brought to our attention by the management of the nominee in question that she has not secured a visa. We are in contact with the nominee's management and are working together to find a solution."

It is unclear whether she will be issued with a visa in time to attend the ceremony.

Fans are using #Babes and are not holding back on criticising her management team.

