South Africa: Have You Seen Grace Mugabe's U.S.$3.5 Million Mansion?

First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

Cape Town — Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has bought a U.S.$3.5 million mansion in one of Johannesburg's wealthiest communities.

Veteran Zimbabwean journalist Peta Thornycroft reported for South Africa's biggest press group, Independent Newspapers, on Thursday that Ms Mugabe bought the house last February through a shelf company.

Adverts describing the property said it had "rolling lawns, a summer house, koi pond and six reception rooms. It also has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a two-bedroomed cottage, pool, etc."

Thornycroft quoted the Zimbabwean academic and analyst, Brian Raftopoulos, as saying that some of the country's public funds were being devoted "to protect the first family in the context of real uncertainty about the future of the succession." He added that the purchase of the house indicated that President Robert Mugabe's spouse was "uncertain about her future".

