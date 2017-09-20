20 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Central Africa: Fights Over Water Worsening Lake Chad Conflict

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Obafemi

Maiduguri — REPEATED conflicts among nationals of different countries over control of the remaining water in the drying Lake Chad are worsening insecurity in the terror-prone region.

Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria surround the Lake Chad Basin, which is considered one of the worst conflict zones in Africa. The area faces multiple challenges to regional security. The lake itself is struggling with ecological challenges in the form of drought and dwindling water supplies. It has shrunk by as much as 95 percent from 1963 but provides water to more than 68 million people in these countries.

The impact of the drying lake is causing tensions among communities with Cameroonians and Nigerians in Darak village, constantly fight over the water.

Nigerians claim to be the first settlers in the village, while Cameroonians invoke nationalistic sentiments, since the village is within Cameroonian territory. Fishermen are also demanding that farmers and herdsmen to cease diverting lake water to their farmlands and livestock. The United Nations is concerned that such conflicts over resources are giving rise to more instability through the interstate crime. The conflicts coincide with the Boko Haram continuing to be a challenge to stability in the region. At least 130 attacks are attributed to the Islamic militants in the Lake Chad Basin. "Poverty, weak state authority, insecurity and climate change explain this situation, with women and girls being the first victims," said Jeffrey Feltman, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs. Overall, the Boko Haram has killed over 20 000 civilians over the past eight years during a violent campaign to establish an Islamist state in Nigeria.

Chad

Stronger Peacebuilding Efforts Needed to Tackle Boko Haram

While the efforts of the Governments in Africa's Lake Chad Basin have diminished Boko Haram's combat capacity in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.