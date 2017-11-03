3 November 2017

Egypt: TV Presenter Jailed for Talking About Sex Outside Marriage

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Doaa Salah, a presenter on Al-Nahar TV
By Melody Chironda

Doaa Salah, a presenter on Al-Nahar TV has been sentenced to three years in jail after she discussed ways of becoming pregnant outside a conventional marriage, reports news site Jezebel.com.

According to BBC, Salah had asked if her viewers had considered having sex before marriage, and also suggested a woman could marry briefly to have children before divorcing, a topic the government felt is promoting indecency. On the episode in question, Salah wore a fake pregnant belly to highlight her point. This episode aired in July.

Salah was suspended by the TV company for three months in the aftermath of the broadcast, before legal action was taken against her.

The TV presenter was then charged and convicted of outraging public decency. She was also ordered to pay a U.S.$566 fine to the lawyer who filed the lawsuit against her.

Salah can appeal the three-year sentence.

Another presenter on the same channel, Reham Saeed, was suspended for three months after spending an episode discussing extra-marital affairs.

