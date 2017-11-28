Ethiopia: More Than 20 People Killed in Ethiopia Clashes

The Ethiopian government says the fatalities last week are part of "ethnic tensions between Oromo and Somalis" over a longstanding border dispute.

This follows clashes in September reportedly after a protest against the displacement of Oromos from the Somali regional state broke down into ethnic attacks near Illu Aba Bora zone of the Oromia regional state, as reported by Addis Standard.

A government spokesperson says about 98 people have been arrested in the Oromia, according to Associated Press.