South Africa: Biopic on Legendary Music Icon Brenda Fassie in the Works

Photo: Brenda Fassie

Brenda Fassie

Cape Town — Bongani Fassie, the music legend's son has confirmed that a movie based on the superstar's life story. The movie will follow Fassie's journey from Langa, Cape Town, to Soweto up until her rise to stardom and becoming an iconic musician.

Since news that a movie about Brenda Fassie affectionately called MaBrrr, her fans have been debating on social media of who will play the controversial singer. Some of the suggestions include Brenda Ngxoli, Nomuzi Mabena, Soso Rungqu and Manaka Ranaka. Fans have also warned against an international actresses being cast to play the iconic songstress.

Auditions for the lead role of Brenda Fassie will be open to all South Africans.

A UK-based film and television production company, Showbizbee, has acquired the film rights. Bongani Fassie is set to be the co-executive producer. It will be filmed in Johannesburg and Cape Town and will hit cinemas in 2019.

The iconic artist was dubbed 'The Madonna of the Townships' by Time magazine in 2001. She died at Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg after falling into a coma following a drug overdose. She was 39.

