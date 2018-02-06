South Africa: State of the Nation Postponed #SONA2018

6 February 2018

Photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters Media Express
Cape Town — Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced that the State of the Nation, to be delivered by President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, will be postponed until further notice.

The news came after discussions among among the top brass of the African National Congress (ANC) on Zuma's future ended without any announcement on his fate.

The ANC's national working committee had an emergency session to discuss the meeting at which Zuma reportedly refused to step down as the country's president to make way for the newly-elected party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

