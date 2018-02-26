South Africa: Ramaphosa Names New Ministers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new Cabinet - a reshuffle that was expected since he was sworn in after former president Jacob Zuma was asked to resign. Ramaphosa said the reshuffle is "intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration".
Here are the new ministers:
Communication Minister - Nombula Mokonyane
Energy Minister - Jeff Radebe
Higher Education Minister - Naledi Pandor
Home Affairs Minister - Malusi Gigaba
Human Settlements Minister - Nomaindia Mfeketo
International Relations Minister - Lindiwe Sisulu
Minerals Minister - Gwede Mantashe
Minister of Police - Bheki Cele
Public Enterprises Minister - Pravin Gordhan
Public Service and Administration Minister - Ayanda Dlodlo
Public Works - Thulas Nxesi
Rural Development and Land Reform - Maite Emily Nkoana-Mashabane
Science and Technology - Khensani Ngubange
Social Development - Susan Shabangu
Sport - Thokozile Xasa
State Seecurity - Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
Minister in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Minister of Women in the Presidency - Bathabile Dlamine
Tourism Minister - Derek Hanekon
Transport Minister - Blade Nzimadne
Water and Sanitation - Gugile Nkwinti
David Mabuza, after being sworn in as a member of Parliament, will become deputy president.
Zweli Mkhize will be named Minister of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs after his swearing-in at Parliament.
Nhlanhla Nene, once sworn in as a member of Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, will be minister of finance.
New Deputy Ministers:
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries - Sfiso Buthelezi
Public Service and Administration - Chana Pilane-Majeke
Communications - Pinky Kekana
Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale
Finance - Mondli Gungubele