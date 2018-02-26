South Africa: Ramaphosa Names New Ministers

Photo: allafrica.com

David Mabuza was named deputy president, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is Minister in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Nhlanhla Nene will be finance minister, Malusi Gigaba is home affairs minister, Bathabile Dlamini is now Minister of Women in the Presidency and Pravin Gordhan returns to the Cabinet as Public Enterprises Minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new Cabinet - a reshuffle that was expected since he was sworn in after former president Jacob Zuma was asked to resign. Ramaphosa said the reshuffle is "intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration".

Here are the new ministers:

Communication Minister - Nombula Mokonyane

Energy Minister - Jeff Radebe

Higher Education Minister - Naledi Pandor

Home Affairs Minister - Malusi Gigaba

Human Settlements Minister - Nomaindia Mfeketo

International Relations Minister - Lindiwe Sisulu

Minerals Minister - Gwede Mantashe

Minister of Police - Bheki Cele

Public Enterprises Minister - Pravin Gordhan

Public Service and Administration Minister - Ayanda Dlodlo

Public Works - Thulas Nxesi

Rural Development and Land Reform - Maite Emily Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and Technology - Khensani Ngubange

Social Development - Susan Shabangu

Sport - Thokozile Xasa

State Seecurity - Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

Minister in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Minister of Women in the Presidency - Bathabile Dlamine

Tourism Minister - Derek Hanekon

Transport Minister - Blade Nzimadne

Water and Sanitation - Gugile Nkwinti

David Mabuza, after being sworn in as a member of Parliament, will become deputy president.

Zweli Mkhize will be named Minister of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs after his swearing-in at Parliament.

Nhlanhla Nene, once sworn in as a member of Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, will be minister of finance.

New Deputy Ministers:

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries - Sfiso Buthelezi

Public Service and Administration - Chana Pilane-Majeke

Communications - Pinky Kekana

Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale

Finance - Mondli Gungubele