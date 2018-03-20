20 March 2018

35° Nord (Paris)

Senegal: SPORT TV Confirmation - No Authorization For EXCAF To Distribute Or Broadcast Its Channels In Senegal

Dakar, 20th of March - SPORT TV PORTUGAL SA company, hereafter known as SPORT TV, is a Portuguese sports oriented premium cable and satellite television company. We are the exclusive owners of SPORT TV1, SPORT TV2, SPORT TV3, SPORT TV4, SPORT TV5 (the SPORT TV Channels).

SPORT TV has not authorized any operator to distribute and broadcast, by any means, its channels in Senegal.

SPORT TV hereby confirm s that EXCAF has not receive d any authorization to distribute or broadcast the SPORT TV Channels in Senegal. Such a transmission infringes our rights and constitutes an act of piracy and an act of unfair competition for the operators which are duly authorized to transmit in Senegal the competitions available on our channels.

SPORT TV fully reserve its rights to institute legal actions to prohibit such unauthorized broadcast and/or claim damages of whatsoever kind.

