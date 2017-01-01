Top Headlines
- Nigeria: Pressure on Buhari and National Assembly to Act on Kaduna South Murders(Vanguard)
- Africa: Aubameyang, Mahrez and Mané Make Top Three(CAF)
- Africa: Senegal Beats Nigeria to Lift Fourth Beach Soccer Title(CAF)
- Africa: African Finalists Senegal Reach FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup(CAF)
- Senegal/Madagascar: In-Form Senegal Secure Semi-Final Spot(CAF)
- Morocco/Senegal: Senegal Past Morocco(CAF)
- Gambia: A Message to the Gambia - 'Build that Bridge'(allAfrica)
- Senegal: Senegal's Migrants - the Lure of 'Somewhere Else'(Deutsche Welle)
- Nigeria: Buhari to Attend Security Summit in Dakar(This Day)
- Nigeria: Buhari for Security Forum in Senegal(Guardian)
- Senegal: Red Cross and Echo Bring a Smile Back to Thousands of Families Affected By Food Insecurity(IFRC)
- Senegal: Renowned Senegalese Sculptor Ousmane Sow Dies At 81(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: African parliamentarians pledge support to harness the demographic dividend for the development of the continent(UNFPA in WCA)
- Africa: Child Anti-Malaria Drug Programs a 'Blueprint' for Africa(VOA)
- Angola: Handball - Angola Beat Senegal(ANGOP)
