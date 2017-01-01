Top Headlines
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon(RFI)
- Gambia: Political Uncertainty Forces Tens of Thousands People to Flee the Gambia for Senegal - UN(UN News)
- Gambia: Gambia's Army Chief Pledges Loyalty to President Barrow(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Jammeh Offered Last Chance for Peaceful Exit Before Troops Advance(Reuters Media Express)
- Senegal/Zimbabwe: Senegal Powers Through to Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Gambia: Senegalese Troops Move Into Gambia(Reuters Media Express)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow Sworn in as New President(Reuters Media Express)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow Sworn in As Gambia's President in Senegal(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - 19 January - Senegal First to Qualify for Quarters, Ghana Horses Around(Daily Maverick)
- Senegal: Senegal Advance to Last Eight for First Time Since 2006(RFI)
- Gambia: Inaugural Address of H.E. Adama Barrow President of the Republic of the Gambia(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Senegal Moves Troops Near Gambia As Jammeh Remains Defiant(Premium Times)
- Gambia: More Than 3,000 Gambian Refugees in Karang - Senegal(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Will Swearing in of President-Elect At Dakar Embassy Be Legal?(RFI)
- Gambia: President-Elect Barrow to Be Inaugurated in Senegal(Premium Times)
- Zimbabwe/Senegal: Warriors - Flash in the Pan or Serious Afcon Contender?(allAfrica)
- Senegal/Zimbabwe: Senegal Seek Place in Last Eight At Zimbabwe's Expense(RFI)
- Gambia: Jammeh Is Recruiting Mercenaries - Reports(Observer)
- Africa: Pre-Match Quotes - Senegal Vs Zimbabwe(CAF)
- Africa: Five Afcon Stars Who Ditched Europe(allAfrica)
- Gambia: Thousands of Gambians Fleeing the Country(Foroyaa)
- Zimbabwe/Senegal: Warriors Suffer Musona Blow(New Zimbabwe)
- Senegal: Armed With APPs and Crops, Women Lead Battle to Save Senegal's Shrinking Farmland(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Gambia: Women to Organize 'Peace Tent'(Foroyaa)
- Senegal/Tunisia: Senegal Needs to Sort Out Panicked Defence(allAfrica)
- Africa: Senegal Set to Bust the Ghosts of Africa Cup of Nations Past(RFI)
- Gambia: Gambia - President-Elect Barrow to Remain in Senegal Until Swearing-in(Premium Times)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 14-15 - Breathless Football and Kitasrophes(Daily Maverick)
- Africa: Senegal Take Early Control of Group B As Zimbabwe Scare Algeria(RFI)
- Senegal/Tunisia: Who's Who of Football Face Carthage Eagles on Sunday(allAfrica)
- West Africa: French President Says Farewell to Africa(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Giants vs Minnows - Will AFCON Get a Surprise Victor?(allAfrica)
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.