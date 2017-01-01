Top Headlines
- Senegal/Tunisia: Senegal Needs to Sort Out Panicked Defence(allAfrica)
- Africa: Senegal Set to Bust the Ghosts of Africa Cup of Nations Past(RFI)
- Gambia: Gambia - President-Elect Barrow to Remain in Senegal Until Swearing-in(Premium Times)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 14-15 - Breathless Football and Kitasrophes(Daily Maverick)
- Africa: Senegal Take Early Control of Group B As Zimbabwe Scare Algeria(RFI)
- Senegal/Tunisia: Who's Who of Football Face Carthage Eagles on Sunday(allAfrica)
- West Africa: French President Says Farewell to Africa(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Giants vs Minnows - Will AFCON Get a Surprise Victor?(allAfrica)
- Gambia: Senegal 'Ready to Oust Jammeh'(Observer)
- Nigeria: Dangote, Others, to Pay New Cement Tax in Senegal(Vanguard)
- Africa: Economic Prospects for 2017 - Ten Countries to Watch(Atlantic Council)
- Senegal: Micro-Gardening As One Part of Therapy in Dakar(Global Fund)
- Africa: Ethiopia Joins Senegal on UN Security Council(IPS)
- Senegal: Israel Cuts Aid to Dakar(East African)
- Africa: Soccer - All the Afcon Squads Named So Far(Independent (Kampala))
- Nigeria: Pressure on Buhari and National Assembly to Act on Kaduna South Murders(Vanguard)
- Africa: Aubameyang, Mahrez and Mané Make Top Three(CAF)
- Africa: Senegal Beats Nigeria to Lift Fourth Beach Soccer Title(CAF)
- Africa: African Finalists Senegal Reach FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup(CAF)
- Senegal/Madagascar: In-Form Senegal Secure Semi-Final Spot(CAF)
