Top Headlines
- Cameroon/Senegal: Senegal's #AFCON2017 Dream Ends With Dramatic Penalties(allAfrica)
- Senegal/Cameroon: Will Group Spirit Carry Senegal to Win Over Cameroon? #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures(Daily Maverick)
- Senegal/Algeria: Lions of Teranga Oust Star-Studded Algeria from Afcon(allAfrica)
- Tunisia/Zimbabwe: Carthage Eagles Swoop on Warriors, Oust Algeria(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 23 - Senegal, Tunisia Progress, Group C Promises Thrilling Final Day(Daily Maverick)
- Gambia: Women' Peace Forum Gambia Branch Visits Gambian Refugees in Casamance(Foroyaa)
- Senegal/Algeria: Do-or-Die for Desert Foxes Against Relaxed Senegal(allAfrica)
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon(RFI)
- Gambia: Political Uncertainty Forces Tens of Thousands People to Flee the Gambia for Senegal - UN(UN News)
- Gambia: Gambia's Army Chief Pledges Loyalty to President Barrow(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Jammeh Offered Last Chance for Peaceful Exit Before Troops Advance(Reuters Media Express)
- Senegal/Zimbabwe: Senegal Powers Through to Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Gambia: Senegalese Troops Move Into Gambia(Reuters Media Express)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow Sworn in as New President(Reuters Media Express)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow Sworn in As Gambia's President in Senegal(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - 19 January - Senegal First to Qualify for Quarters, Ghana Horses Around(Daily Maverick)
- Senegal: Senegal Advance to Last Eight for First Time Since 2006(RFI)
- Gambia: Inaugural Address of H.E. Adama Barrow President of the Republic of the Gambia(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: Will Swearing in of President-Elect At Dakar Embassy Be Legal?(RFI)
- Gambia: Senegal Moves Troops Near Gambia As Jammeh Remains Defiant(Premium Times)
- Gambia: More Than 3,000 Gambian Refugees in Karang - Senegal(Foroyaa)
- Gambia: President-Elect Barrow to Be Inaugurated in Senegal(Premium Times)
- Zimbabwe/Senegal: Warriors - Flash in the Pan or Serious Afcon Contender?(allAfrica)
- Senegal/Zimbabwe: Senegal Seek Place in Last Eight At Zimbabwe's Expense(RFI)
- Gambia: Jammeh Is Recruiting Mercenaries - Reports(Observer)
- Africa: Pre-Match Quotes - Senegal Vs Zimbabwe(CAF)
- Africa: Five Afcon Stars Who Ditched Europe(allAfrica)
- Gambia: Thousands of Gambians Fleeing the Country(Foroyaa)
- Zimbabwe/Senegal: Warriors Suffer Musona Blow(New Zimbabwe)
- Senegal: Armed With APPs and Crops, Women Lead Battle to Save Senegal's Shrinking Farmland(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Gambia: Women to Organize 'Peace Tent'(Foroyaa)
