25 April 2018

Africa: New IAAF Rules Set to Limit Caster Semenya's Career

Cape Town — Caster Semenya will be handed what is likely a career-limiting ultimatum by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) tomorrow - take daily medication to control your hyperandrogenism or switch to the 5,000m and 10,000m races only.

The new IAAF rule will apply to any distance from 400m to the 1,500m, forcing the South African gold medalist to run only longer distances if she refuses to take the tablets, reports the Daily Mail.

Semenya - a double Olympic gold champion for 800m - dominates women's middle-distance running and continued her winning streak at the Commonwealth Games when she took gold in 1500m and 800m.

The 27-year-old's condition means that she has excessive levels of androgens (male sex hormones such as testosterone) in her body.

Semenya has been known to be quite vocal about discussions around her gender, as can be seen from this 2016 video.

