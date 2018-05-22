South Africa: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha - When Abuse Allegations Go Public

Blog

Cape Town — All that glitters is not gold. This is so true when we thought Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo and Big Nuz lead singer Mampintsha's relationship was #baegoals.

The country was shocked when Bongekile Simelane, better known as Babes Wodumo, faced questions from a Metro FM presenter about physical abuse in their relationship.

Radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu told Babes Wodumo told that she had reliable information that Mandla Maphumulo, better known as Mampintsha, punched Babes in the face and broke her leg in separate incidents. Babes' only response to the statement was: "I leave everything in God's hands."

However, Babes said she broke up with the music boss in March.

Babes also said that the photograph that sparked marriage and pregnancy rumours was not posted by her, but by Mampintsha who supposedly wanted to give people the impression that they were still together.

Mampintsha then went on the defensive - he went on Metro FM where he denied beating Babes. Mampintsha told the listeners that his name was "dragged and disrespected".

He says Babes was ambushed during the interview and is angry that Babes did not defend him. Mampintsha says he is still in love with his former fiance, and wants to marry her.

What is confusing is that Mampintsha first admitted to the allegations and even sent out a statement on his public Facebook page - only to later deny any form of abuse.

In the post, he wrote: " I am no saint, nor do i plead absolute innocence in the claims made in that interview. I may have overreacted in a couple of incidents during our relationship with her over certain things i will not be comfortable to discuss in the public domain."

In a video shared later, Mampintsha says there is a third party involved in the allegations - wanting to destroy their relationship.

The details of the alleged abuse have everyone talking, especially because so many women are dying at the hands of their partners.

People have called for Mampintsha to face the full might of the law, in the wake of domestic abuse allegations made against him.

Check some of the reaction to the allegations.

Man's Not Barry Roux‏ @AdvBarryRoux

Mampintsha is lying. Babes Wodumo needs to be protected. Police Minister General Bheki Cele should double the security for Babes. #BabesWodumo #Mampintsha #Masechaba

Sir_Vee‏ @Vusumuzi_M

Just watched a video ka Babes Wodumo crying after the interview. It's really heart breaking😢😢😢 someone needs to protect her, I think she's deep shit for as long as lenja uMampintsha still plays a part in her life #ArrestMampintsha

Dalubuntu Mgqosini kaGqirhana‏ @mouca093

@SAPoliceService Physical abuse is a crime. Please investigate this and do the right thing. #ArrestMampintsha

AfricanChild‏ @ntshalle

I feel like this heartbreaking story sa #BabesWodumo shouldn't end on social media. A case against #Mampintsha must be opened! To have @SAPoliceService saying they've organised protection for Babes is not good enough.#ArrestMampintsha

Dalubuntu Mgqosini kaGqirhana‏ @mouca093

Physical abuse is a crime @SAPoliceService investigate this matter and arrest this bustard. #ArrestMampintsha #NoToPhysicalAbuseAgainstWomanAndChildren #ArrestHim #ArrestMampintsha



Wodumo has not as yet laid any charges against Mampintsha.