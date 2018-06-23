Tunisia: Belgium Erases Tunisia's World Cup Dream

Photo: SABC Screenshot

Belgium and Tunisia team captains toss the coin before their match at World Cup 2018.

Johannesburg — The two giants met for the second time at the World Cup after 16 years following their 2001 1-1 draw in Korea.

A star-studded Belgium took on Tunisia-the Carthage Eagles, one of Africa's representatives at the international soccer tournament in Russia. Tunisia knew only a positive result will keep the hopes of over 15 000 traveling supporters alive and were looking to bounce back after a discouraging loss against England in their opening match.

The Belgian Red Devils on the other hand were aware that a win will definitely send them through to the knockout stages.

It took just 6 minutes for Belgium's Eden Hazard to put the Belgian Red Devils ahead of the Carthage Eagles, followed by a powerful left footer from Romelu Lukaku. It takes a very sleek Lukaku 15 minutes to net the second goal for the Red Devils, his 6th goal at the in his forth appearance at the international tournament.

An open game that had every soccer lover at the edge of their seat.

It's an uphill battle for the Carthage Eagles who are failing to break through Belgium's defense to score an equaliser.

The Tunisians needed just a few more minutes to respond and a header by Dylan Bronn brought them back to business, 17 minutes into the game. Belgium is now invigorated by their opponent's first goal, defense is tight now.

Just before half time Lukaku shreds Tunisia's hopes of winning the Group G matches as he scores Belgium's 3rd goal.

In the second half, Belgium appears to be sitting pretty at 3 goals. Hazard scores again, it's now 4 -1...a few minutes into the match.

It's been over 25 minutes with no goal from either side, although it's theoretically possible for the Carthage Eagles to redeem themselves, it's also highly impossible for them to equalise.

Michy Batshuayi surprisingly scores Belgium's 5th goal 89 minutes into the game.

It didn't end there, Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri scores Tunisia's 2nd goal in the second minute of the 3 additional minutes.

...and the road ends here for the Carthage Eagles.