Kenya: Family of Githurai Girl Who Sang Alicia Keys's Song Get Death Threats

Photo: Alicia Keys/Twitter
Alicia Keys finally takes notice of mellow-voiced little Gracious Amani.
By Melody Chironda

The family of the 13-year-old Githurai girl, Gracious Amani, who went viral on social media with her powerful voice after singing a rendition of Alicia Key's hit song, Girl on Fire, are now living in fear following Amani's newfound fame.

The family has claimed that they have been receiving threats from people demanding money as they think they made a making a killing through interviews following her fame.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Amani's mother has disclosed that, "After the video went viral we started receiving threats and at some point, my son was attacked".

The video captured the attention of many Kenyans on social media after Britt Chantel from New York, posted the video on Facebook, saying she was blown away by her voice and asked people to help Gracious Amani go viral.

The online community showered Amani with praises to the extend that U.S. singer Alicia Keys took notice of her talent and re-posted the video on her Instagram page with a caption "Look at this beautiful soul!! SHINE!!!!".?

Amani has since been interviewed different TV stations, including BBC Africa. Kenyan musician Vivian has offered to mentor the 13-year-old girl and even wants to record a song with her.

Unfortunately this new found fame has come with a worrying downside and the family now has to watch their backs and take extreme caution for their safety.

