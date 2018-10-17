Uganda: Bobi Wine Calls Kanye West's Meeting With Museveni 'Immoral'

Photo: allafrica.com

Bobi Wine slams Kanye West over Museveni meeting.

Cape Town — Musician-turned-MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has slammed controversial rapper Kanye West's decision to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

According to the Guardian, Bobi Wine is disappointed that his fellow musician met with a president who keeps musicians who disagree with him from performing. "It would have been great if he had used his voice for the good of people in Africa," he said. "I'm a musician but I am not allowed to stage a show in my own country because I disagree with the president. It is very disappointing", he added.

Bobi Wine went on to call the meeting "immoral" adding that the rapper is "hobnobbing with a president who has been in power now for 32 years and restricts any freedom, a country where opposition activists are tortured and imprisoned". Bobi Wine believes Kanye West should have "used his voice for the good of people in Africa" instead of using his image "just to rub shoulders with the president".

This came after West's meeting with Museveni at the State House, West gave the president a pair of Yeezy sneakers - and discussed the country's tourism and arts sectors.

Bobi Wine returned from U.S. in September, where he had gone to receive treatment after being tortured in detention for close to two weeks. He is facing treason charges for allegedly stoning a vehicle in President Yoweri Museveni's convoy.

Before jetting to Uganda, Kanye West met with the U.S. President Donald Trump, wearing the president's "Make America Great Again" campaign hat - a slogan many believe is racist. Museveni is the second controversial president Kanye has met in a week. Museveni has been in power for 32 years and recently changed the constitution to help him stay in power. Also, Museveni loves Trump, as he was quoted backing up the U.S. president after he described African nations as "shithole countries". Museveni praised Trump saying that "America has got one of the best presidents ever ever. I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly. The Africans need to solve their problems, the Africans are weak."

Kanye West is currently in Uganda recording his new album. He recently claimed that "the spirit of afrobeat legend Fela Kuti is inside of him - a statement that didn't go well with Fela's son Seun Kuti. Seun Kuti took to Instagram to make this explicitly clear in a post he shared; "On behalf of the Kuti family, I want to state that the spirit of Olufela Anikulapo Kuti isn't anywhere near Kanye West."