Togo: Eranove, Siemens and TSK sign an agreement in Berlin (G20 Investment Summit) for the next Kékéli power plant

Signing ceremony between Eranove, Siemens and TSK at the G20 Investment Summit on 30 October in Berlin

At the time of the G20 Investment Summit on 30 October 2018 in Berlin, Siemens, Eranove and TSK have signed a Memorandum for working together in the framework of a gas-fired electricity power station in Togo

The Eranove group will ensure the development and then the operation of this power station which will at term be operated and managed by Togolese

Construction will be ensured by the Spanish company, TSK (EPC)

Siemens will supply the turbines and ensure the power plant’s long-term maintenance. This power plant – Kékéli Efficient Power – will be built in Lomé. The two turbines will be able to generate 65 megawatts, covering about 30% of Togo’s current energy needs

Berlin, 31st October 2018 - The parties have chosen the G20 Investment Summit in Berlin as the setting for signing their Memorandum on 30 October relative to the construction of a new gas-fired power plant in Lomé, Togo.

This agreement fits in perfectly with the spirit of the Compact with Africa, an initiative launched in June 2017 at the time of the G20 summit in Hamburg, whose goal is to improve the overall business conditions in Africa (macro-economic, entrepreneurship, financial), in order to boost the socio-economic development of the signatory countries. This initiative is open to all African countries that are keen to sustainably improve their attractiveness for foreign businesses and investors. At present, the movement counts twelve member-countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

Compact with Africa was the scene of the signing of a memorandum by Eranove, the pan-African industrial group, TSK the builder of industrial installations and EPC, and Siemens in the presence of His Excellency Mr Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Republic of Togo, for the development of Kékéli Efficient Power, the country’s first gas-fired combined cycle power plant. It will be located in Lomé.

Eranove, TSK and Siemens are committed to making a great step forwards in the area of environmentally friendly and financially accessible energy production, thus meeting the needs of the Republic of Togo.

Togo does not currently have a gas supply, with the exception of the distribution of gas cylinders for meeting domestic needs and the requirements of other small-scale consumers. The existing electricity generation installations are essentially based on diesel or heavy fuel oil powered engines, with a far lower performance and a non-negligible environmental impact. The arrival of large amounts of gas in Togo will not only benefit electricity generation, but also other industries which will be able to boost their development (chemical, metallurgical, food industries, etc.).

Siemens will play a key role in the implementation of this ambitious project, as it will be supplying the two turbines, one of which is gas-powered (SGT-800), and the other steam-powered (SST-200). They will be able to produce about 65 megawatts, covering around 30% of the current local energy needs. Thanks to its flexible load changes, this power station will contribute to stabilising the grid in Togo, while making it easier to integrate renewables into the grid.



Siemens AG(Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Eranove Groupis an industrial pan-African group active in utilities management and in independent production (electricity and drinking water) in Africa. The group (SODECI, CIE, CIPREL, Awale, and Smart Energy) has been present in Côte d’Ivoire for several decades, in Senegal (SDE) since 1996, and in the Democratic Republic of Congo via a service contract with Régideso since 2012. With a turnover of 576 million euros (+ 44% in 5 years), a power generation capacity of 1,247 MW, and 1,000 MW being developed, 437 million m3 of drinking water produced, Eranove Group catalyzes the skills and know-how of more than 9,000 people, serving 1.9 million customers for electricity and 1.8 million for water (data 2017). As a responsible player, the group is committed, through its subsidiaries, to all issues of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), and to ISO 9001 quality certification, OHSAS 18001 security and ISO 140001 environment. Eranove Group’s majority partner is ECP (Emerging Capital Partners), the pan-African leader in private equity. www.eranove.com

TSK is a global company specialized in the execution of EPC projects and technological solutions supplying for industry such as electrical infrastructures, industrial plants, energy generation power plants (conventional or renewable), Oil&Gas, water treatment plants or handling. At this point, TSK achieves sales close to USD 1,200 million, with more than 1,000 professionals and executed projects in over 50 countries. www.grupotsk.com

Contacts:

Siemens

Stéphanie Legay

+32 2 536 25 99

stephanie.legay@siemens.com

Eranove

Maud Danel-Fedou

+216 36 41 00 03

m.danelfedou-ext@eranove.com

TSK

Isabel Schütze

+34 984 495 548

isabel.schutze@grupotsk.com