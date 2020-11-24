South Africa: Malawi's Bushiri Wanted For Rape

Nyasa Times
Malawi Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).
24 November 2020
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority has issued three warrants of arrest against Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church founder Shepherd Bushiri for rape.

This comes after the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary, fled the country in violation of their bail conditions claiming that their lives were in danger. South African authorities however say this was done to avoid facing fraud, money laundering and theft charges.

The recent warrants against Bushiri state that he had allegedly raped three women who were members of his church, charges he has denied claiming this was just part of a larger crusade to try and persecute him.

The Bushiris were first arrested in connection with fraud allegations in February 2019 by South Africa's elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks.

Their escape has set off a power struggle between the governments of South Africa and Malawi which is now facing political pressure to turn him in.

In South Africa, it has authorities scrambling to explain how such a high-profile figure was able to abscond, exposing serious lapses in their ability to monitor the country's borders. Earlier, the South African Parliament grilled Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi about the lapses or, as one suggested, the complicity that had allowed the controversial cleric to flee, saying the blunder exposed flaws in South Africa's national security.

In Malawi, the Bushiris were arrested before they were unconditionally released by a Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate, who said their arrest was illegal.

After skipping bail, Bushiri posted a statement on Twitter saying that he and his wife fled after years of threats to their lives. He said that his requests for state protection had gone ignored, and that the case against him was "persecution NOT prosecution." "Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa solely meant to preserve our lives," the statement read.

It is still unclear whether Malawi would hand over the Bushiris. Meanwhile, the justice department in South Africa says it plans to serve an extradition letter on Malawi within the next two weeks.

Under a regional extradition treaty signed by both countries, any decision to surrender Bushiri would need to be made by the Malawian Ministry of Justice and approved by President Lazarus Chakwera.

More on This
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.