Africa: All of Africa Today - April 1, 2025

Ruto Blames Former Deputy Gachagua for Political Downfall

President William Ruto spoke for the first time about the impeachment of his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua six months ago. He blames Gachagua for his downfall due to constant conflicts with officials and MPs instead of focusing on his duties, reports Capital FM. Ruto accused Gachagua of creating "imagined crises", including demanding Ksh10 billion to resolve Mt. Kenya issues while threatening Ruto's presidency. Ruto said he repeatedly intervened to save Gachagua from impeachment but eventually gave up. Gachagua was impeached in October 2024 for abuse of office and tribalism, with Kithure Kindiki replacing him. His impeachment led to political tensions in the Mt. Kenya region, where Gachagua was once a key figure in rallying support for Ruto in the 2022 elections. In response, Gachagua has accused Ruto of "lying and misleading" the public about their fallout.

Sudan Rebels Defiant Despite Khartoum Loss

After losing control of the capital Khartoum, the leadership of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) acknowledged the loss, calling it a "tactical decision" to allow it "reposition in Omdurman" - a nearby city that RSF used previously to launch its attacks. RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is popularly known as Hemedti, vowed to continue fighting, saying the group "will neither forgive, nor compromise, nor negotiate". The two-year power struggle between the army and the RSF - both of whom made up an interim government - has destroyed much of Khartoum and uprooted more than 12 million people. The United Nations has called it the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with half the country suffering from acute hunger.

Heavy Police Patrols in Zimbabwe Amid Protest Calls

Security forces were deployed in large numbers across Zimbabwe's major cities after warnings not to protest against the president, who rose to power after a coup eight years ago. Several stores in urban centers remained shut as police patrolled the streets. Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, who was expelled by the ruling party's Central Committee, called for the protests to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government and his alleged call for a third term, which was strongly opposed by opposition members. The ruling ZANU-PF party announced earlier this year its intention to prolong Mnangagwa's presidency by two years, pushing his potential exit to 2030. Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 after Robert Mugabe's removal in a military-backed takeover. He is currently in his constitutionally final term. Mnangagwa and his government are accused of corruption and mismanagement, which has left the country in economic crisis, while repression has weakened the political opposition.

Meningitis Outbreak Worsens in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) raised concern over a surge in Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) cases, with 807 suspected infections and 74 deaths reported across 22 states and the FCT as of March 26, 2025. The outbreak is worsening in Kebbi, Katsina, and Sokoto, where emergency response measures have been activated. Meningitis symptoms include severe headache, fever, neck stiffness, and sensitivity to light, with untreated cases potentially fatal within hours. NCDC Director-General Jide Idris has urged Nigerians to get vaccinated, maintain hygiene, and seek immediate medical care if symptoms such as high fever, stiff neck, or severe headache appear.

WHO Africa Director Race Heats Up

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced the candidates for the position of Regional Director for Africa after the death of Tanzanian public health expert Dr Faustine Ndugulile days before taking office in November 2024. Tanzania put forward Professor Mohamed Janabi, a renowned cardiologist and health advisor to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, as its candidate. He faces competition from three French-speaking West African candidates: Togo's Prof. Moustafa Mijiyawa, Guinea's Dr. Mohamed Lamine Drame, and Côte d'Ivoire's Dr. Michel Yao. Dr. Boureima Sambo proposed by Niger, withdrew his candidacy. The election, set for May 18, 2025, will determine the next leader to steer Africa's health agenda.

Cholera Outbreak Reaches Critical Levels in Angola

Angola is facing a severe cholera outbreak, with 8,543 cases and 329 deaths reported across 16 of its 21 provinces as of March 23, 2025. The crisis is escalating, particularly in Luanda and Bengo, which account for most infections. Health officials warn that the outbreak is spreading at an alarming rate, with one-third of deaths occurring in remote communities before patients can reach medical care. The most affected group is people under 20, with males making up 55.3% of cases. Despite an initial vaccination campaign immunizing 900,000 people and additional doses arriving for a second phase, concerns remain due to the ongoing rainy season and cross-border transmission. WHO classified the risk of further spread as "very high." Authorities have deployed rapid response teams, bolstered surveillance, and launched awareness campaigns urging communities to seek immediate medical attention at the first sign of symptoms.