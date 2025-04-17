Africa: All of Africa Today - April 17, 2025

Dangerous Crisis in South Sudan

South Sudan faces a dangerous political crisis as tensions between President Salva Kiir and former First Vice President Riek Machar escalate, threatening the fragile 2018 peace deal. Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for South Sudan, warned that a political standoff between President Salva Kiir and former First Vice President Riek Machar - the two principal signatories to the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement - has now degenerated into direct military confrontation. He warned that the situation echoed past conflicts that killed over 400,000 people, as militias mobilised, children were allegedly recruited, and Ugandan troops were deployed. UN officials called for urgent political dialogue, respect for the ceasefire, and support for peace efforts, stressing that humanitarian aid alone could not resolve the crisis.

President Denies Namibia Wants to Deport 500 U.S. Citizens

Namibia's President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah dismissed false claims circulating on social media that the country planned to deport 500 citizens of the U.S. The Presidency issued a statement dismissing the allegations, describing them as fabricated to damage the president's reputation and cause diplomatic tension. It said that no such deportation order was issued and that all immigration matters were handled legally and diplomatically. The government reaffirmed Namibia's commitment to maintaining strong bilateral ties with the U.S. and urged the public and media to verify information through official channels before sharing.

France-Algeria Relations Worsen Amid Diplomatic Row

France recalled its ambassador to Algeria and ordered 12 Algerian diplomats to leave Paris as their diplomatic dispute escalated. This comes after Algeria expelled 12 French officials in response to the arrest of a consular staff member linked to a kidnapping case of an exiled government critic in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron's office called Algeria's move "unjustified and incomprehensible". The diplomatic row followed months of worsening ties, fueled by disagreements over Western Sahara, the jailing of writer Boualem Sansal, and deportation disputes. The countries have blamed each other for what Macron's government called a "sudden deterioration in our bilateral relations".

Tunisia Accused of Crackdown on Dissent in HRW Report

Human Rights Watch (HRW) published a report condemning Tunisia's use of arbitrary detention as central to President Kais Saied's repressive policies since his 2021 power grab. The 42-page report documented how the government intensified its crackdown on dissent, using politically motivated prosecutions and detentions to silence critics. HRW documented the cases of 22 people, including lawyers, activists, journalists, and opposition figures, facing serious charges, with at least 14 at risk of the death penalty. Over 50 people were reportedly held for political reasons by early 2025. HRW called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained and urged Tunisia's international partners, particularly the EU, to push the government to halt its crackdown and uphold human rights.

Former Gambian Soldier Convicted of Torture in U.S. Court

A U.S. court convicted former Gambian soldier Michael Sang Correa on torture charges for crimes committed under ex-president Yahya Jammeh's regime. Correa, a member of the notorious "Junglers" military unit, was found guilty of conspiracy and torture charges under a rarely used U.S. law that prosecutes extraterritorial crimes. His conviction followed a week-long trial in Denver under a rarely used U.S. law allowing prosecution for torture committed outside the U.S. It revealed that his unit brutally tortured at least six people, including electrocution and suffocation, during Jammeh's rule. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each of the five torture counts and the count of conspiracy to commit torture.

El Fasher Under Siege Amid Sudan Civil War

On 15 April, officials met in London to discuss Sudan's civil war as the RSF launched a major offensive to capture El Fasher, the army's last Darfur stronghold. The RSF claimed both camps were being used by army-aligned militias for attacks and training, while the army and allied Darfuri groups accused the RSF of shelling civilians, committing ethnically targeted killings, and blocking humanitarian aid, especially to famine-stricken Zamzam. The UN reported over 100 deaths, while many fled or remained trapped. Many residents fled to Jebel Marra, while others were trapped in the city. The RSF gained ground and surrounded much of El Fasher, making the battle existential for both sides. A full RSF takeover risked a de facto partition of Sudan, though continued foreign support indicated the war would persist.