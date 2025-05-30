Africa: All of Africa Today - May 30, 2025

Sudan Reports Surge in Cholera Cases, Deaths

The health ministry for Khartoum State reported 942 new cholera infections and 25 deaths, following 1,177 cases and 45 deaths the previous day. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) expressed grave concern over the worsening cholera outbreak in Khartoum State and across Sudan, amidst an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe. A total of 60,000 cholera cases and 1,600 deaths have been reported since August 2024, with hundreds of new cases reported only in the past month. The outbreak is centred around the capital city, Khartoum, which has been devastated by more than two years of war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The cholera outbreak has piled further pressure on an already overwhelmed healthcare system.

South African Court Sentences Joshlin Smith's Kidnappers to Life

The Western Cape High Court has sentenced Joshlin Smith's mother, Kelly Smith, along with co-accused Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, to life imprisonment for kidnapping and human trafficking her six-year-old daughter. Joshlin went missing in February 2024 from her home in Saldanha Bay. The judge also ordered that the names of three accused be entered into the national Child Protection Register since they were convicted of serious crimes involving children. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the sentencing is bittersweet, as efforts to uncover the truth and locate Joshlin continue.

Egypt Recovers Ancient Artifacts from France

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates had returned Late Period artifacts recovered from France to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The collection included a limestone votive coffin, a limestone statue, a wooden Anubis statue in jackal form, two detached wooden hands from painted coffins, three rare papyrus scrolls with royal seals, and a hieroglyphic-inscribed cylindrical container. The Egyptian Embassy in Paris, in cooperation with French authorities, secured the return of these artifacts after preventing an illegal sale. Minister Badr Abdelatty attended the handover in Paris in February. Egypt's involvement in legal proceedings in France resulted in a conviction and €23,000 in court-ordered compensation. This marked the third successful artifact recovery in May, following the return of 25 items from the U.S. and 20 from Australia.

South Africa Commemorates One Year of GNU

South Africa is commemorating one year since the National and Provincial Elections in 2024, which resulted in no political party winning an outright majority. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that the uncertainty it created, but praised the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) within 14 days as a notable achievement. Ntshavheni outlined the outcomes and said that the milestone demonstrated a renewed commitment to stability, collaboration, and inclusive governance. Ntshavheni said that the GNU, comprising 10 political parties, demonstrated a shared dedication to placing the nation first through dialogue and compromise.