Africa: All of Africa Today - June 2, 2025

22 Athletes Die in Nigeria Bus Crash

A bus crash in Nigeria's Kano State killed 22 athletes returning from the Nigerian National Sports Festival in Ogun State. The bus, reportedly carrying more than 30 passengers, plunged off the Chiromawa Bridge on the Kano-Zaria expressway. Authorities believe the accident might have been caused by driver fatigue and excessive speed. The survivors of the crash were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The athletes were representing their state in the festival, which takes place every two years, allowing competitors from Nigeria's 36 states to participate in multisport events, including wheelchair basketball and traditional West African wrestling. Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf declared a day of mourning and offered financial and food aid to the victims' families. In Nigeria, road accidents are common due to poor road conditions and lax enforcement, with more than 9,500 crashes reported last year, resulting in more than 5,400 deaths.

Namibia Visa-on-Arrival Delays Frustrate Tourists at Airports

Many visitors are frustrated by long queues at Hosea Kutako and Walvis Bay international airports since Namibia introduced its visa-on-arrival system on April 1, 2025. The new system allows tourists from over 30 countries to stay for up to 90 days, but processing times reportedly stretch up to two hours, with some arrivals waiting more than three hours despite having e-visas. Tourists and tour operators raised concerns that these delays could harm Namibia's tourism sector, especially with the high season approaching. The Ministry of Home Affairs denied the claims, saying that the system streamlined processes, generated N$100 million, and allowed 70,000 visitors since its launch. The ministry also said e-visa holders no longer need to complete additional forms.

Kenya's President Ruto Defends Record on Madaraka Day

President William Ruto defended his administration's record during Kenya's 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay. He announced a new government initiative aimed at making homeownership more accessible by offering affordable housing loans of up to Sh5 million. Ruto described his government's "pro-people policies" as tangible proof of his administration's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) development blueprint at work. He said that 23 million Kenyans were registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA), with Sh43 billion in claims paid covering 4.5 million patients. On infrastructure, Ruto confirmed that construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit dual carriageway will begin in July, with a future extension to Eldoret and Malaba. Ruto called on Kenyans to remain "steadfast in their belief in the nation's potential".

Sudan Forms Committee to Probe U.S. Chemical Weapons Accusations

Head of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, announced the formation of a national committee to investigate the U.S.'s accusations that the SAF used chemical weapons during the country's ongoing war. The decision follows the United States State Department's sanctions against Sudan for alleged chlorine gas attacks perpetrated by the Sudanese Armed Forces in 2024 in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. The new investigative committee will include representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the General Intelligence Service. The ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture and Information condemned the U.S. sanctions in separate statements. Minister of Culture and Information Khaled Aleiser dismissed the accusations as "political blackmail and falsification of the facts". RSF supporters in Nyala welcomed the sanctions, accusing the SAF of using chemical weapons in various conflict areas, and called the U.S. move a major step forward in exposing alleged crimes.

WHO Taps Six African Nations for mRNA Vaccine Production

Six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia - were chosen as the first recipients of technology from the WHO's global mRNA vaccine hub, in a push to ensure Africa can make its own jabs to fight Covid-19 and other diseases. In 2024, the WHO created the global mRNA technology transfer hub in South Africa to help low- and middle-income countries manufacture vaccines at scale and according to international standards. Only 1% of the vaccines used in Africa are manufactured on the continent. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has continually called for equitable access to vaccines to beat the pandemic, and rails against the way wealthy nations have hogged doses, leaving Africa lagging behind other continents in the global vaccination effort. The hub's broader goals included expanding capacity for other health technologies like insulin, cancer treatments, and vaccines for malaria, TB, and HIV.