Africa: All of Africa Today - June 4, 2025

Five Killed in Attack On UN Aid Convoy in Sudan

Five Sudanese humanitarian workers were killed and several others injured when an aid convoy delivering lifesaving assistance to famine-stricken North Darfur was attacked. The convoy, jointly operated by the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF, had traveled over 1,800 kilometers from Port Sudan and was just 80 kilometers from El Fasher when it was ambushed while waiting for clearance. The attack damaged critical humanitarian supplies intended for hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people at risk of starvation. WFP and UNICEF condemned the attack on the joint humanitarian convoy and reminded the international community that, under humanitarian law, aid must be able to move securely. The war, which began more than two years ago, has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Details Emerge on Foiled Martyrs' Day Bomber in Uganda

The Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) revealed new details about the identity and background of the suicide bomber intercepted near Munyonyo Minor Basilica during Martyrs' Day, where Ugandans were assembling to commemorate 19th-century Christians executed for their faith. No civilian injuries were reported. The suspect was identified as Aisha Katushabe, also known by the aliases Byaruhanga Sumayya and Kabonesa. She was intercepted by security personnel about 600 meters from Munyonyo Basilica before the explosive device she was carrying detonated. Katushabe had previously been arrested in 2023 on terrorism-related suspicions but was released due to insufficient evidence. She was the wife of the late Muzafar, who was killed in 2021 while attempting to attack mourners at the home of the late Lt. Gen. Paul Lokech. Her father, Abdul Shakur, also blew himself up during the Central Police Station CPS bombing in Kampala in 2021. Security agencies heightened surveillance around all pilgrimage sites after intelligence that ADF operatives planned attacks during the Martyrs' Day period.

Zimbabwe Greenlights Cull of 50 Elephants in Overpopulated Conservancy

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) gave the Save Valley Conservancy the green light to cull 50 elephants to curb overpopulation. ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development, explaining that permits had been issued for the elephant management exercise. An aerial survey conducted in 2024 revealed that Save Valley Conservancy had 2,550 elephants, which is much greater than the ecological carrying capacity of 800. Over the past five years, 200 elephants have been translocated to Hurungwe and Sapi to reduce pressure on the habitat. ZimParks said that elephant meat from the cull would be distributed to local communities, while the ivory would remain state property under ZimParks' safekeeping. Zimparks announced the plan to cull 200 elephants last year amid criticism from some conservationists.

South African Opposition Party to Redeploy Shivambu for Violating Party Rules

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) dismissed Floyd Shivambu from his role as Secretary-General after he violated party rules by visiting fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi. The decision was announced during a press briefing in uMhlanga, Durban, after complaints from civil society groups about Shivambu's Easter trip. Party president Jacob Zuma said they had no choice but to act. National chairperson Nathi Nhleko confirmed that Shivambu knowingly breached the party's constitution, as Bushiri and his wife Mary had skipped bail in South Africa and faced extradition to stand trial for fraud and money laundering. Despite his removal, MKP expressed continued appreciation for Shivambu's experience and planned to redeploy him to Parliament.

East African Crude Oil Pipeline 60% Complete

The implementation of the 1,443-kilometre East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) reached 60% completion, according to a recent report. The project, which will transport crude oil from Uganda's Lake Albert oilfields to the Port of Tanga in Tanzania, has created 6,000 job opportunities. The 1,443-kilometre crude oil export pipeline will transport Uganda's crude oil from Kabaale-Hoima in Uganda to the Chongoleani Peninsula near the Port of Tanga, with a peak capacity of 246,000 barrels per day. The construction of the pipeline will significantly benefit the economies of Uganda and Tanzania.