Africa: All of Africa Today - June 26, 2025

Kenya Gen Z-Led Protests Turn Violent, At Least 12 Killed

At least twelve people were killed and over 400 injured as Gen Z-led protests marking the first anniversary of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations spiralled into nationwide violence. Fatalities were reported in Nairobi's Ngara, Embakasi, Molo, Matuu, Emali, Ol Kalou, Ongata Rongai, Juja and Kikuyu, where police reportedly opened fire on protesters. Hospitals reported numerous gunshot casualties, and the death toll was expected to rise. The government banned live TV and radio coverage of the protests, but the High Court in Nairobi overturned its decree. Despite the casualties, media blackout, and increased police presence, protesters pledged to continue their fight for accountability. President William Ruto's administration has been criticized for undermining civic spaces, as well as for economic hardships and unfulfilled promises. The demonstrations were organised to commemorate the June 25, 2024, protests, where over 60 people, mostly in Nairobi, were killed by police during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

Court Stops Ex-Zambian President Lungu's Burial in South Africa

A South African court has halted the planned private burial of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu, moments before it was set to begin. The decision followed a legal challenge by the Zambian government, which argued that Lungu should receive a state funeral in Zambia. The delay was only announced to mourners after a funeral mass in Johannesburg. The dispute follows a long-standing feud between Lungu and his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema, with Lungu's family claiming that he had indicated Hichilema should not attend his funeral. Hichilema has since argued that Lungu, as a former president, "belongs to the nation of Zambia" and should be buried in the country. The court set August 4 as the date to resolve the case, while both sides prepare their legal arguments.

Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Declares 2026 Presidential Bid

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, has officially declared his bid for the 2026 presidency under the National Unity Platform. Speaking at the party headquarters in Kampala, he called for a "protest vote" against decades of political oppression. Kyagulanyi said that his decision to run for presidency was a continuation of an "unfinished mission" to free Uganda from political repression. He urged Ugandans to back his campaign under the rallying call #ProtestVote2026, which seeks to galvanize citizens frustrated with the status quo.

Zimbabwe Gazettes Long-Awaited Mines Bill

Zimbabwe finally gazetted the contentious Mines and Minerals Bill a decade later from its initial drafting, igniting hopes for attaining lasting solutions to mining-related problems bedevilling the nation. The Bill, which has undergone several changes since 2015, is seen as a departure from the archaic colonial legislation last promulgated in 1961, leaving gaps that mining companies have exploited. The Bill is expected to replace the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05) of 1961, establish a Mining Affairs Board to guide decision-making processes, introduce clearer rules on mining title management, particularly in terms of cadaster and exploration rights.

U.S. Envoy Rejects Africa Trade Abuse Claims



Top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Ambassador Troy Fitrell, dismissed claims of unfair trade practices at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit. He assured that funding delays would not derail the Lobito Corridor railway linking Angola, Zambia, and DR Congo. The African Union has recently criticized U.S. tariff proposals and visa restrictions, calling them "abusive" and detrimental to trade relations. Fitrell, however, denied a visa ban, assuring that U.S. consulates continue to issue visas despite some shorter validity periods. Several African nations, including Lesotho and Madagascar, warned that proposed tariffs of about 10% could threaten apparel and mineral exports. He said that there are ongoing talks to renew the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to trade and investment.