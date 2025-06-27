Africa: All of Africa Today - June 27, 2025

29 Students Killed in Central African Republic Exam Stampede

Twenty-nine students were killed in a crush during school exams in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, after an explosion at an electricity transformer caused panic. The blast happened on the second day of high-school finals and triggered chaos among nearly 6,000 candidates. The transformer, located on the ground floor of the exam venue, had just been repaired when the explosion occurred. Hundreds were injured in the stampede. President Faustin-Archange Touadéra declared national mourning and ordered free hospital treatment for the wounded. The education ministry suspended further exams, and students described scenes of fear and confusion as they tried to escape through narrow exits.

Kenya Govt Labels Protests as 'Attempted Coup'

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen described the June 25th nationwide protests as a "well-planned and unconstitutional attempt at regime change," adding that the government has gathered clear evidence pointing to the organisers and financiers. At least 16 people were killed during the protests, and more than 400 were injured. Murkomen said over 300 police officers were among the injured, with some sustaining life-altering injuries. Businesses, homes, and institutions associated with government allies, including those belonging to MPs Kimani Ichung'wah, Kimani Kuria, Eric Wamumbi, and Mwangi Kiunjuri, were also attacked. He praised security officers for exercising restraint and successfully repelling attempts to storm the State House, Parliament, and other installations. Murkomen said that investigations were underway into the exact number of casualties and the circumstances around the violence.

UN Warns of Deepening Crisis in Conflict-Hit Eastern DR Congo

UN's top aid official said conflict-affected people of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) urgently need far more international assistance than they are getting today. UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher described the region's suffering as "decades of trauma" worsened by recent heavy fighting between Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and the DRC army. The violence led to severe human rights abuses, including sexual violence and possible war crimes. Over 20 million people require humanitarian aid, but funding has drastically declined, forcing aid workers to make life-or-death decisions. Despite the funding cuts, UN aid teams and their partners are "working hard to get access to those communities." He called for renewed global solidarity and warned that people were dying due to the lack of resources.

Tinubu Signs Four Bills to Overhaul Nigeria's Tax System

Bola Tinubu signed four bills into law, aiming to overhaul Nigeria's tax system. The government said that the new laws will simplify revenue collection, reduce the tax burden on some individuals and businesses, while also helping to raise much-needed government revenue by making collection more efficient. The four bills signed into law are the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigerian Tax Administration Bill, the National Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill. The reforms will take effect from 1 January 2026.

Donkey Skin Trade Fuels Theft, Poverty in Africa - Report

According to a new report by The Donkey Sanctuary, the global demand for donkey skin has led to widespread donkey theft and sharp drops in household income across the African continent due to donkey skin being used in traditional Chinese medicine. The study 'Stolen Donkeys, Stolen Futures' documents the devastating impact of this booming trade, especially on rural women and children who depend heavily on donkeys for livelihood and survival. The loss of a donkey cut household income by up to 73%, placing a heavy burden on rural communities, especially women and children. The African Union agreed in February 2024 to end the slaughter of donkeys for their skins and commit to a strategy to protect these animals and communities.