Africa: All of Africa Today - July 16, 2025

Former Nigerian President Buhari Finally Laid to Rest

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been laid to rest at his Daura residence in Katsina State. Top political figures, traditional rulers, and dignitaries gathered for public prayers in Daura before the former leader was laid to rest in private at his family compound, which had been bustling with mourners paying their respects. Buhari served as Nigerian president from 2015 to 2023, having previously ruled the country as a military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985. He died after a prolonged illness in a London hospital.

Ugandan Military's Expanding Influence Threatens Democracy - Report

Uganda's military is exerting deep and expanding influence across virtually every aspect of national life, from politics and the economy to law enforcement, religion, and culture. According to a newly released report, Uganda's militarized political landscape is threatening the country's fragile democratic foundations, as the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) tighten their grip on power. An investigation conducted by Godber Tumushabe, Andrew Karamagi, Barnet Musasizi, and Job Kiija over a seven-month period used academic frameworks, interviews, and policy analysis to map Uganda's "parallel military government". It presented a grim analysis of how the UPDF, though formally a national institution, continues to function as a partisan force loyal to President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986. It also detailed how the military had been used to suppress dissent, influence legislation, and violently quash opposition, such as during the March 2025 Kawempe by-election. Despite promises of reform, it continues to serve as a tool for suppressing dissent, harassing opposition leaders, and ensuring the survival of the regime.

Zimbabwe Drivers Hit by New Law Forcing Radio Licence Payments

The controversial Broadcasting Services Amendment Act of 2025 came into effect and was implemented by the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA), sparking widespread concern among vehicle owners. At the centre of the controversy was Clause 15, which required all motorists to obtain a valid ZBC radio licence, costing US$30 per term, before renewing their ZINARA vehicle licence and insurance. In order to maintain their vehicles roadworthy, motorists must spend an additional US$90 per term, a hefty sum that many fear will lead them to disable their car radios or seek exemption certificates. ZINARA instructed licensing centre staff not to process renewals without proof of a ZBC radio licence or an exemption. Motorists without radios were directed to personally obtain exemption certificates from ZBC offices. The Act, signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March, faced heavy criticism from the public, media freedom advocates, and organisations like MISA and MAZ, who argued that the law was discriminatory and imposed an unfair tax on motorists while ignoring those who accessed ZBC via mobile devices.

Kenya Arrests 1,500 Over Deadly Protests, Vows Action Against Organisers

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed that nearly 1,500 people had been arrested in connection with the violent protests that erupted in Kenya on June 25 and July 7. Describing the unrest as "raw and unprecedented terror," Murkomen said those arrested faced serious charges including terrorism, murder, robbery with violence, and arson. Investigations by the Serious Crimes Unit and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit were ongoing, with over 120 suspects under review. As a result of the protests, 42 people died and nearly 600 people were injured, including 496 police officers. Murkomen pointed to coordinated attacks on police stations, firearm thefts, and destruction of public property as evidence of efforts to undermine national security. He vowed to bring justice to the perpetrators and their political sponsors, as well as confirm some police officers were under investigation for excessive force.

Fuel Price Surge Sparks Mass Protests in Angola

Activists are calling for a stay-at-home strike as they prepare for the next protest over rising fuel and transport prices. There were several injuries and arrests when police used rubber bullets and tear gas on protesters in Luanda. Hundreds of demonstrators, including taxi drivers, students, street vendors, and civil society members, marched peacefully to protest rising fuel and transport prices, with some chanting anti-government slogans and criticizing the ruling MPLA party. The unrest follows recent cuts to fuel subsidies, which led to a spike in fuel prices and taxi fares. Protesters also complained about poor public services and rising university fees, accusing the government of ignoring young people's concerns. Citizens are now being urged to join a stay-at-home strike as a peaceful act of resistance by the organizers of the protests. The government claims that the opposition is manipulating the various protest movements. Angola's next elections are scheduled for 2027, and President Lourenco is not eligible to seek a third term.