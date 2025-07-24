Africa: All of Africa Today - July 24, 2025

Mnangagwa Declares Manyame Bridge Crash a National Disaster

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the accident at Manyame Bridge on Chitungwiza Highway a national disaster, demanding urgent and sweeping reforms to end the "bloody traffic jungle" that plagues the country. Mnangagwa said the accident, which involved a truck and an omnibus, reminded Zimbabweans that they continue to face multiple road hazards, many of which can be prevented through responsible driving and effective enforcement of traffic laws. Mnangagwa said a total overhaul of the country's approach to traffic safety is needed, warning that "the modest returns on measures we have relied upon, to date, to restrain bad conduct by road users... must now make way for new and more robust measures which deliver results". The president said all government institutions and the judiciary must coordinate efforts to prevent such tragedies, and pledged government support for medical care and funeral costs for the victims. He also urged citizens to practice road safety ahead of the Heroes and Defence Forces' holidays.

Africa's Vulnerable to Bear Brunt of UK Foreign Aid Slash

The UK government revealed details of its plans to cut foreign aid, with support for children's education and women's health in Africa facing the biggest reductions. In February, the government announced that it would cut foreign aid by 40% - from 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% - to increase defence spending to 2.5%. The Foreign Office reports that the biggest cuts will occur in Africa, where less money is being spent on women's health and water sanitation, increasing disease and death risks. Several aid charities have criticized the move, arguing that it would negatively impact the world's most vulnerable populations. Government officials said that multilateral aid funds, funding given to international organizations such as the World Bank, would be protected, as would the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the UK would continue to play an essential humanitarian role in hotspots like Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan.

Ethiopia Dismisses Trump's Claim of U.S. Funding for Grand Renaissance Dam

An Ethiopian official dismissed former U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that the United States funded the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), calling the statement false and "destructive". Trump had said that the controversial dam on the River Nile was built "largely" with U.S. money, a statement the Ethiopian government has not officially addressed. However, Fikrte Tamir, deputy director of the Gerd Coordination Office, said the project was constructed "without any foreign aid". Over its 14-year construction period, Gerd was funded through government resources and widespread public contributions, including salary deductions and diaspora donations, Tamir said. The $4 billion dam, now fully operational, has long been a source of national pride for Ethiopians but sparked tensions with Egypt and Sudan, who fear reduced water flow downstream. While the Gerd Coordination Office is technically independent, some Ethiopians question whether it would be privy to any possible funding deals with the U.S. Trump, a known ally of Egypt, made similar statements before, despite no evidence of American financial involvement.

WHO Issues Global Alert as Chikungunya Surges Across Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a global health alert over a rapidly spreading outbreak of Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease, which is surging across Indian Ocean islands and extending into mainland Africa and Southeast Asia. Dr Diana Rojas Alvarez, WHO's lead on arboviruses, said the current spike has alarming similarities to the 2005-2006 outbreak that originated in the same area and spread across continents. Chikungunya was first detected in 1952 during an outbreak in southern Tanzania. The prevention of Chikungunya can be achieved by eliminating mosquito breeding sites, wearing protective clothing, and using repellents.

Over 200 Venues Fined, Closed as Rwanda Enforces Nightlife Rules in Kigali

In Kigali, 206 bars and entertainment venues were penalized, including fines and temporary closures, after a citywide inspection revealed widespread violations of regulations. The inspection conducted by the Rwanda National Police and the City of Kigali from July 19 to 20, the operation covered 601 establishments across Gasabo, Kicukiro, and Nyarugenge districts. The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) found that many venues breached operating hours, exceeded capacity limits, and violated noise regulations. There were 53 nightclubs, 64 liquor stores, five supermarkets, 17 general alcohol outlets, 64 bars, two lodges, and one restaurant found to be violating the rules.